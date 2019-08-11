WTI technical analysis: Bears can target below the 50 handle on an escalation of the trade wars

Tug of war between bears and bulls as price meets 50% retracement target.

While below the 50 and 200 daily moving averages, bears remain in charge.

The price of oil started to recover towards the end of the week, but, technically, the price is still underwater despite a break back above the 61.8%% Fibo of the late Dec to 2019 range. Bulls have taken back the 50% Fibo of the same range, but until there us a tet and hold above the 50 and 200 daily moving averages, bears remain in charge.

The Bears can target below the 50 handle on an escalation of the trade wars - 47.56 comes in as the 78.6% Fibo. Bulls can target the 20-day moving average at 55.50 and then a run towards 56.80 and then 60.50.

WTI Overview Today last price 54.3 Today Daily Change 0.01 Today Daily Change % 0.02 Today daily open 54.29 Trends Daily SMA20 55.91 Daily SMA50 56 Daily SMA100 59.05 Daily SMA200 56.28 Levels Previous Daily High 54.79 Previous Daily Low 52.32 Previous Weekly High 55.53 Previous Weekly Low 50.51 Previous Monthly High 60.99 Previous Monthly Low 54.87 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 53.85 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 53.26 Daily Pivot Point S1 52.81 Daily Pivot Point S2 51.33 Daily Pivot Point S3 50.34 Daily Pivot Point R1 55.28 Daily Pivot Point R2 56.27 Daily Pivot Point R3 57.75



