WTI struggles for direction, holds steady below $65

- WTI struggled to capitalize on the previous session's goodish rebound from multi-day lows.
- Suspension of the COVID-19 vaccine in Europe raised doubts about fuel demand recovery.
- Investors also preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of the latest FOCM policy decision.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude struggled to capitalize on the previous day's goodish bounce from four-day lows and witnessed a subdued/range-bounce price action during the Asian session. The commodity was last seen hovering around the $64.80-75 region, nearly unchanged for the day.
The black gold showed some resilience below the $64.00 mark on Tuesday and attracted some dip-buying in reaction to a bullish report by the American Petroleum Institute (API). According to API, US oil inventories unexpectedly fell by 1 million barrels last week as against consensus estimates pointing to a 2.715 million barrel build in stocks.
The supporting factor, however, was offset by concerns that stalled vaccine rollouts in Europe is slowing recovery in the fuel demand. In fact, Spain, Germany, France and Italy became the latest European countries to temporarily suspend the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine amid reports of possible serious side effects.
Apart from this, the underlying bullish sentiment surrounding the US dollar was seen as another factor holding traders from placing bullish bets around dollar-denominated commodities, including oil. The greenback remained well supported by the upbeat US economic outlook, bolstered by the passage of a massive US stimulus package.
Meanwhile, investors also seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets, rather preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of Wednesday's key event risk – the FOMC monetary policy decision. The Fed is widely expected to leave monetary policy setting unchanged and hence, the focus will be on the central bank's response to the recent surge in bond yields.
Technical levels to watch
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|64.8
|Today Daily Change
|-0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32
|Today daily open
|65.01
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|62.91
|Daily SMA50
|57.82
|Daily SMA100
|51.08
|Daily SMA200
|45.78
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|65.47
|Previous Daily Low
|63.87
|Previous Weekly High
|67.87
|Previous Weekly Low
|63.11
|Previous Monthly High
|63.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|51.6
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|64.48
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|64.86
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|64.1
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|63.18
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|62.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|65.7
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|66.38
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|67.29
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with 1.1900 on entering the Fed day
EUR/USD wavers around the round-figure following its bounce off 1.1882. EUR/USD stays steady around 1.1900, after a three-day losing streak, during the initial Asian session trading. US stimulus, reflation fears highlight today’s Fed decision.
GBP/USD aims for 1.3950 key hurdle after snapping three-day losing streak
GBP/USD picks up bids following its bounce off 1.3809. Convergence of 21-day SMA, three-week-old falling trend channel challenges the bulls. Ascending trend line from early February, 50-day SMA restrict short-term downside.
Gold remains confined in a range around $1730 area, FOMC awaited
Gold prolonged its consolidative price moves for the second straight session on Wednesday. The precious metal, so far, has struggled to capitalize on the recent bounce from multi-month lows and has been oscillating in a narrow band over the past two trading session.
Bitcoin recovery has legs to retake $58,000
Bitcoin keeps bounce off 21-day EMA, monthly support line despite easing below $57,000 off-late. The cryptocurrency major snapped the two-day losing streak while keeping the buyers hopeful amid upbeat RSI and MACD signals.
SNDL Stock and Forecast: Sundial Growers Inc set for further gains on SAF news
Sundial Growers (SNDL) continues to probe higher on Tuesday after the positive reaction to Monday's SAF Group joint venture. SNDL shares closed 14% higher on Monday and are 1.5% on Tuesday at $1.64. Sundial (SNDL) results are due tomorrow March 17 with a conference call on March 18.