WTI struggles above $81.00 despite huge US Oil inventory draw, fears from Idalia, Saola

- WTI crude oil clings to mild losses at fortnight high, prods two-day winning streak.
- US Weekly crude oil stockpiles mark multi-year high draw, Hurricane Idalia approaches Georgia after roiling Florida.
- China issues highest Typhoon warning for Saola as it approaches Hong Kong.
- Cautious mood ahead of Fed’s favorite inflation gauge, mixed China PMIs allow Oil price to consolidate weekly gains.
WTI crude oil lacks clear directions while making rounds to $81.30–40 heading into Thursday’s European session, snapping a two-day winning streak with mild losses. In doing so, the black gold portrays the market’s cautious mood ahead of the key US inflation and employment clues while ignoring the heavy inventory draw and supply-crunch fears emanating from Hurricane Idalia.
The weekly measure of the US crude oil inventories per the official source the Energy Information Administration (EIA) marked the biggest draw in four weeks after the industry source American Petroleum Institute (API) marked the largest fall since September 2016.
Elsewhere, fears of witnessing a supply crunch and higher energy demand due to Hurricane Idalia in the US and Typhoon Saola in China, also keep the WTI crude oil buyers hopeful. “Hurricane Idalia plowed into Florida's Gulf Coast on Wednesday with howling winds, torrential rains and pounding surf, then weakened as it turned its fury on southeastern Georgia, where floodwaters trapped some residents in their homes,” reported Reuters.
On the other hand, China issued the highest typhoon warning on Thursday, per Reuters, as Typhoon Saola reached the southeastern coastline while challenging Hong Kong and other major manufacturing hubs in the neighboring Guangdong province.
While talking about the mood, the S&P 500 Futures struggle to track Wall Street’s gains amid a cautious mood ahead of the key US data. However, the benchmark US 10-year Treasury bond yields remain pressured at the lowest levels in three weeks, around 4.11% by the press time.
It should be noted that the black gold previously cheered the downbeat US Dollar and hopes of a sooner ending of the hawkish cycle at the major central banks including the Federal Reserve. However, the early-day mixed China data prod the Oil buyers ahead of the top-tier US statistics. That said, China’s official NBS Manufacturing PMI for August rose to 49.7 versus 49.4 expected and 49.3 previous readings whereas the Non-Manufacturing PMI came in as 51.0 compared to 51.5 prior and market forecasts of 51.1.
Looking ahead, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, namely the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index for August, expected to remain unchanged at 0.2% MoM but edge higher to 4.2% YoY from 4.1% prior, will be important for clear directions. Also, headlines about China and the natural calamities due to Idalia and Saola, as well as weather conditions in Europe, will offer a clear guide for the Oil traders.
Technical analysis
Despite the latest hesitance, the WTI crude oil buyers remain hopeful unless the quote stays beyond the 21-DMA level of around $80.90.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|81.39
|Today Daily Change
|-0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11%
|Today daily open
|81.48
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|80.91
|Daily SMA50
|77.14
|Daily SMA100
|75.1
|Daily SMA200
|75.97
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|81.82
|Previous Daily Low
|80.68
|Previous Weekly High
|81.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|77.53
|Previous Monthly High
|81.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|69.77
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|81.38
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|81.11
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|80.83
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|80.19
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|79.7
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|81.97
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|82.46
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|83.11
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges lower toward 1.0900 ahead of Eurozone inflation data
EUR/USD is easing toward 1.0900, stalling the previous recovery in the early European morning on Thursday. The US Dollar finds its feet, as markets turn cautious ahead of key inflation data releases from the Eurozone and the US.
GBP/USD consolidates near one-week high, holds above 1.2700 ahead of BoE's Pill
The GBP/USD pair consolidates its weekly gains registered over the past three days and seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses through the Asian session on Thursday. Spot prices trade around the 1.2720 region, nearly unchanged for the day and just a few pips below a one-week high touched on Wednesday.
Gold looks to US PCE inflation and 100 DMA for further upside
Gold is trading firmer close to the monthly high reached at $1,949 on Wednesday, as the US Dollar licks poor economic data-inflicted wounds early Thursday. Investors turn cautious amid China’s economic gloom while awaiting the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) - Price Index data.
Uniswap whales rack up UNI dumped by larger wallet holders as Uniswap price tests key level
Uniswap price has been finding difficulty in recovering the losses it witnessed over the past four weeks, and by the looks of it, some investors are losing confidence in the asset as well. However, the whales clearly are not giving up on the DeFi token.
Eurozone Inflation Preview: Growth in headline, core prices set to slow slightly in August
“The fight against inflation is not yet won,” European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde said at an annual conference of central bankers in Jackson Hole last Friday.