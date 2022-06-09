- Oil prices have been less impacted due to renewed lockdown worries in China.
- The oil shortage due to the ban on Russian oil imports won’t get offset sooner.
- The rising demand for gasoline in the US economy in peak summers will strengthen the oil bulls further.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI), futures on NYMEX, is holding itself above $119.00 and has faced a minor time correction after a vertical upside move. The black gold is holding its gains despite the renewed fears of a lockdown in China to contain the spread of the Covid-19.
The Chinese economy was recovering from lockdown measures in Shanghai and Beijing after a two-month lockdown period. Restrictions on the execution of various economic activities were getting the traction again, however, the discovery of fresh Covid-19 cases has raised questions over the zero Covid-19 policy of China.
No doubt, the restrictive measures in the Chinese economy will trim the demand forecasts but the broader upside in the oil prices will remain intact. The oil shortage due to the embargo on oil imports from Russia won’t get offset sooner. Investors have started considering the fact that the imbalance in the demand-supply mechanism after a prohibition of oil from Moscow will persist longer.
The restrictions on oil imports from Russia have forced many refineries worldwide to shut down their operations after its invasion of Ukraine. Availability of less capacity due to less number of operating refineries will keep the oil bulls' momentum intact. The oil prices are set to recapture their all-time-high levels at $126.35.
Meanwhile, the rising demand for crude oil to manufacture gasoline due to peak summer in the US economy will keep the requirement for oil at elevated levels.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|119.3
|Today Daily Change
|-1.36
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.13
|Today daily open
|120.66
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|112.64
|Daily SMA50
|106.36
|Daily SMA100
|101.48
|Daily SMA200
|88.68
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|121.36
|Previous Daily Low
|117.6
|Previous Weekly High
|118.87
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.96
|Previous Monthly High
|118.66
|Previous Monthly Low
|97.21
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|119.92
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|119.03
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|118.39
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|116.11
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|114.63
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|122.15
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|123.63
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|125.9
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
