- WTI picks up bids to consolidate daily losses, looks set for the consecutive second weekly loss.
- US dollar rebound, hawkish central banks test oil buyers.
- US Energy Secretary calls emergency meeting of oil refiners during the next week.
- Russia hints at further oil supplies while also confirming market’s uncertainty.
WTI crude oil price fades the previous day’s bounce off a two-week low as sellers attack $114.00 during Friday’s Asian session.
The black gold cheered mixed updates on oil markets and a softer US dollar to rebound the previous day. However, chatters surrounding the US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm’s meeting with the oil refiners during the next week join the US dollar’s recovery ahead of a speech from the Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to weigh on the quote of late.
That said, Russia’s readiness to increase oil production in July joins the nation’s determination to keep the oil-for-roubles scheme to keep oil buyers hopeful. Though, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak’s comments like, “Oil market is balanced but there are lots of uncertainties,” seem to probe the commodity prices of late.
Elsewhere, US Dollar Index (DXY) takes the bids to refresh its intraday high around 104.00 while posting the first daily gain in three. In doing so, the greenback gauge bounces off the weekly low by paring the biggest daily fall in a month, flashed the previous day.
Downbeat US Treasury yields joined softer US data to weigh on the US dollar prices and helped trigger the WTI’s rebound.
US 10-year Treasury yields dropped during the last two consecutive days, to 3.243% at the latest as the Fed’s 0.75 rate increase couldn’t impress bulls. On the other hand, US Building Permits and Housing Starts eased in May to 1.695M and 1.549M respectively while the Initial Jobless Claims 4-week average inched up to 218.5K versus 215K expected during the period ended on June 10. Further, Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey printed a negative figure of -3.3 for June, the first such contraction since May 2020.
Looking forward, the US Industrial Production for May, expected at 0.4% versus 1.1% prior, will be the first to entertain traders ahead of the Fed’s Monetary Policy Report and Powell’s speech.
It’s worth noting that the oil refiners are likely to discuss capacity and pricing issues with US President Joe Biden during the next week’s meeting, which in turn can help witness volatile energy markets.
Technical analysis
A first daily closing below the 21-DMA in over a month keeps WTI crude oil sellers hopeful until the quote trades successfully beyond the immediate DMA hurdle surrounding $115.00.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|113.89
|Today Daily Change
|-0.59
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.52%
|Today daily open
|114.48
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|115.11
|Daily SMA50
|108.27
|Daily SMA100
|103.39
|Daily SMA200
|90.12
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|115.57
|Previous Daily Low
|110.34
|Previous Weekly High
|121.36
|Previous Weekly Low
|115.69
|Previous Monthly High
|118.66
|Previous Monthly Low
|97.21
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|113.57
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|112.34
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|111.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.23
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.12
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|116.59
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|118.7
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|121.83
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pulls back from weekly top towards 0.7000 with eyes on Fed’s Powell
AUD/USD takes offers to renew intraday low around 0.7030, snapping a two-day uptrend while stepping back from the weekly top. The risk-barometer pair portrays the market’s lack of clarity, as well as the US dollar’s rebound, amid a quiet Asian session on Friday.
When is the BOJ rate decision and how could it affect USD/JPY?
USD/JPY takes the bids to refresh intraday high around 133.30, consolidating the first weekly loss in three, amid broad US dollar strength, as well as the pair traders’ anxiety ahead of the BOJ’s announcement.
Gold holds $1,850 despite offers as investors await Fed Powell’s speech
Gold price is going through a corrective move after a juggernaut rally to a high of $1,857.64, recorded in the early Asian session. The precious metal displayed a perpendicular upside move on Thursday after hitting a low of $1,815.66 as yields plunged.
Will the downtrend for the ApeCoin price continue? Here are a few factors to keep in mind
ApeCoin price has produced a capitulation below the May 12 lows at $5.30. APE price has printed a new low on the Relative Strength Index. Invalidation of the free-fall scenario could be a breach above $4.52.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!