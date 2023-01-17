- WTI struggles for clear directions after the week-start pullback from two-week top.
- US Dollar weakness jostles with market’s cautious mood to probe Oil buyers.
- Hopes of China demand, UAE Energy Minister’s comments keep WTI bulls hopeful.
WTI crude oil seesaws near $79.00 as energy traders await Chinese growth numbers during early Tuesday.
The black gold began the week’s trading on a negative note by reversing from the highest levels in two weeks as the US Dollar rebounds from a multi-month low despite the US holiday. However, the expectations of more Chinese energy demand and comments from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Energy Minister seemed to have put a floor under the WTI crude oil prices.
US Dollar Index (DXY) fades bounce off the lowest levels since early June 2022, down 0.05% intraday near 102.30 by the press time, as the US Treasury bond yields retreat after an upside start to the week. That said, the benchmark US 10-year Treasury bond yields seesaw around 3.525% after extending the bounce off the one-month low the previous day. It’s worth noting that the two-year US bond coupons remain indecisive at around 4.25% by the press time.
Elsewhere, easing Covid restrictions allowed the world’s biggest oil consumer, China, to boost its energy import and favor WTI bulls. “China's crude imports rose 4% year-on-year in December, and an expected resurgence in travel for the Lunar New Year holiday at the end of the week raised the outlook for demand for transportation fuels,” per Reuters.
It should be noted that UAE Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Monday that oil markets were balanced, per Reuters. The news also quotes the diplomat as citing an imbalance in the gas market.
Moving on, China's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the fourth quarter (Q4), expected -0.8% QoQ versus 3.9% prior, will be crucial for energy traders to watch for clear directions. On the same line will be December month Industrial Production and Retail Sales data from the dragon nation. Should Beijing reports a positive surprise, the Oil price will have additional upside to track.
Technical analysis
WTI crude oil remains on the bull’s radar unless breaking the 50-DMA support near $78.40. The recovery moves, however, need to cross the downward-sloping resistance line from December 01, 2022, close to $80.85, to restore buyer’s confidence.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|79
|Today Daily Change
|-0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15%
|Today daily open
|79.12
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|77.71
|Daily SMA50
|78.6
|Daily SMA100
|82.13
|Daily SMA200
|92.38
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|80.44
|Previous Daily Low
|78.78
|Previous Weekly High
|80.25
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.89
|Previous Monthly High
|83.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.27
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|79.42
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|79.81
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|78.46
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|77.8
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|76.81
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|80.11
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|81.1
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|81.76
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls and bears battle it out back inside the box
AUD/USD has been a volatile pair at the start of this year and has taken traders both ways around a 100-pip box which the following will illustrate. The bears are back inside and taking on the bull's commitments at a key juncture in the schematic of 2023.
USD/JPY senses barricades around 129.00 as risk-off profile eases, BOJ policy in focus
The USD/JPY pair has faced resistance while attempting to recapture the crucial resistance of 129.00 in the early Asian session. The asset has dropped below 128.50 and is likely to remain on the tenterhooks as investors are awaiting the announcement of the BoJ’s first monetary policy of CY2023.
Gold advances gradually to near $1,920 as risk-on profile recovers
Gold price (XAU/USD) has scaled to near the critical resistance of $1,920.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal picked strength after sensing buying interest around $1,910.00 as the risk-off impulse is losing its grip.
Litecoin: Investors lock in on a $100 LTC prophecy
Litecoin price has rallied for four consecutive weeks in a row. LTC could rise toward the 200-week moving average at $100. The uptrend's health depends on the untagged $68 support zone remaining unbreached.
This week, all eyes are on Japan
This is a week you can go mad trying to absorb and understand so much data. It seems improbable, but Japan is front and center. Japan reports CPI on Friday, but before then, we get the Bank of Japan updated economic forecasts and any fresh changes to the monetary policy regime on Wednesday.