WTI stays below $34.50, prints mild losses in Asia

- WTI recedes from intraday high of $34.44.
- Fears of record declines in global energy investment, US dollar pullback weigh on the black gold.
- API data, US-China headlines can offer immediate trade guidance.
WTI slips from the daily high to $34.20, down 0.23% on a day, while heading into the European session on Wednesday. The barrel of black gold recently refreshed the intraday top to $34.44 but stepped back amid the USD recovery. Also weighing the energy benchmark could be the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) downbeat comments.
While there hasn’t been any major positive from the US economy, the pause to the previous risk aversion wave seems to have helped the US currency off-late. The Sino-American tussle is back focus after US President Donald Trump signaled sanctions on China by the end of the week. Further to challenge the optimists could be expectations of Beijing firming grip in Hong Kong, which in turn is expected to result in another mass protests in the Asian nation.
That said, the US dollar Index (DXY), a gauge of the greenback versus major currencies, bounces off the lowest levels since May 01 while taking the bids near the intraday high of 99.19 by the press time.
It’s worth mentioning that the IEA recently downgraded its energy investment forecast by about $400 billion, the biggest ever annual contraction.
Given the recent Reuters’ news conveying the start of public outrage against the Chinese Security Bill in Hong Kong, energy prices may regain the bids. However, any more firming of the USD could keep the oil’s upside limited. On the data front, Weekly Crude Oil Stock from the American Petroleum Institute (API), prior -4.8 million barrels, might offer an additional catalyst to watch.
Technical analysis
100-day EMA level of $35.40 keeps the bulls checked, a break of which push the bulls towards March high near $36.65. Meanwhile, Friday’s low near $30.90 stays on the bears’ radar as nearby support during the fresh declines.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|34.16
|Today Daily Change
|-0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.35%
|Today daily open
|34.28
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|27.59
|Daily SMA50
|25.38
|Daily SMA100
|38.21
|Daily SMA200
|47.53
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|34.91
|Previous Daily Low
|33.51
|Previous Weekly High
|34.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|29.62
|Previous Monthly High
|32.21
|Previous Monthly Low
|8.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|34.37
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|34.04
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|33.56
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|32.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|32.16
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|34.96
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|35.63
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|36.35
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retrats from highs amid HK tensions, ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0950 but off the highs as the safe-haven dollar is edging up amid tensions in Hong Kong. ECB President Lagarde is set to speak shortly amid efforts to present a recovery plan.
GBP/USD consolidating above 1.23 amid political scandal, Brexit hopes
GBP/USD is trading above 1.23, consolidating previous gains. Hopes for a Brexit deal are supporting the pound while the Cummings scandal is weighing on it. The dollar is attempting recovery.
Forex Today: Only a correction? Dollar trying to lick its wounds amid Sino-American tensions
The market mood remains upbeat yet the dollar is attempting to recover after a significant drop on Tuesday. Tensions between the world's largest economies is supporting the greenback while hopes for global recovery weigh on it.
Gold: Bounce from sub-4H 200-SMA has stalled
Gold's overnight drop below the 4-hour chart 200-candle simple moving average (SMA) was short-lived, possibly due to US-China tensions. Technical charts, however, indicate the bounce could be undone during the day ahead.
USD/JPY bounces off intraday low to regain 107.50 as risks dwindle
USD/JPY extends recovery from 107.37, still in the red for the second day. 50% Fibonacci retracement guards immediate upside, 21-day EMA offers nearby support. Sideways churn likely to continue amid mixed catalysts.