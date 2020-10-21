WTI softer, slips back below $41.00 ahead of EIA

- WTI prices lose upside traction and drop below $41.00.
- Rising coronavirus cases undermine demand prospects for oil/
- EIA’s weekly report on US supplies coming up next in the docket.
Prices of the barrel of the American benchmark for the sweet light crude oil stay on the defensive and re-visit the area below the $41.00 mark on Wednesday.
WTI now looks to EIA
The WTI extends the consolidative mood in the upper end of the multi-week range, with gains so far capped in the vicinity of the $42.00 mark per barrel.
In the meantime, crude oil prices remain vigilant and cautious on the advance of the coronavirus pandemic as well as its impact on the demand for the crude oil and the prospects of global growth.
Concerns on the supply side in the near-term include OPEC+ discussions on whether to extend the current oil output cut deal into the next year and the resumption of the oil export activity in Libya.
In the docket, the API reported a nearly 600K weekly build in US crude oil supplies late on Tuesday vs. a forecasted drop of almost 2M barrels. Later on Wednesday, the EIA will publish its figures from the last week ahead of Friday’s oil rig count by driller Baker Hughes.
WTI significant levels
At the moment the barrel of WTI is down 0.10% at $40.90 and a breach of $39.07 (weekly low Oct.12) would aim for $37.82 (200-day SMA) and then $36.66 (monthly low Oct.2). On the other hand, the next hurdle is located at $41.87 (monthly high Oct.20) seconded by $43.75 (monthly high Aug.26) and finally $48.64 (monthly high Mar.3).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hits one-month high amid Brexit hopes
GBP/USD has hit the highest since early September, near 1.31. Hopes for progress on Brexit and US stimulus boost the pair, while concerns about a "circuit breaking" UK lockdown weigh on sterling.
EUR/USD extends gains beyond 1.1850 on upbeat market mood
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1850, the highest since in a month. Optimism about a US stimulus is boosting markets and weighing on the dollar. Investors are shrugging off the increase in eurozone COVID-19 cases and the potential for more ECB stimulus.
XAU/USD breaks through a symmetrical triangle resistance
Gold built on the previous day's modest bounce from a two-week-old ascending trend-line support and climbed to over one-week tops on Wednesday.
2020 Elections: Trump is is showing signs of a comeback, will the dollar follow?
"It ain't over till the fat lady sings" – goes the adage which is relevant for the 2020 Presidential Elections as well. Two weeks ahead of election day, there are signs that incumbent Donald Trump is clawing back some support, raising the chances that the race could drag on for longer.
USD/JPY slides towards 105.00 as US dollar melts
USD/JPY is testing lows and closes in on 105.00, mainly on the back of a broad-based US dollar weakness, as the progress on the US fiscal stimulus talks boosted the market sentiment and weigh on the safe-haven greenback.