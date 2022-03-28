WTI slips to near $103.00 on progress in the Russia-Ukraine peace talks and lockdown in China

The presence of a majority of the catalysts has brought an intensified sell-off in the oil prices. Going forward, the headlines from the Russia-Ukraine peace talks will remain a major driver. However, investors will also focus on fresh impetus from the Iran nuclear deal, which may bring more pressure on the oil prices.

Meanwhile, the energy minister of the UAE Suhail Mohamed Al-Mazrouei also underpins the oil bears, citing that OPEC+ might be tempted to fix the current shortage in oil stockpiles by raising production beyond its average monthly increments of 400,000 barrels per day (BPD).

Apart from that, lockdown measures in a large part of Shanghai city in Ukraine have diminished demand concerns. The Chinese administration went on a lockdown of nine days in Shanghai to undertake mass coronavirus testing. The renewed fears of Covid-19 in China have put restrictions on the movement of men, machines, and materials, which has raised questions over the demand for oil going forward.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI), futures on NYMEX, has plunged around 8.45% from $113.25 on Monday amid the absence of Russia’s core initial demands in the draft documents, which are denazification, demilitarisation, and legal protection for the Russian language in Ukraine. Adding to that, Moscow has allowed Ukraine to join European Union (EU) but has to drop NATO aspirations. This has brought a sense of optimism about the progress of peace talks between the Kremlin and Kyiv and pessimism in oil prices .

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.