WTI: Short-term spec-bulls shaken out in risk-off environment

- West Texas Intermediate oil is trading -1% at the time of writing, correcting form shake-out lows.
- TDS analysts continue to expect follow-through selling in the complex.
The price of a barrel of oil was a lot cheaper on Thursday, as markets flipped heavily risk-off as the spread of coronavirus gripped the markets attention, popularised by the media which has little else to report on at this stage, following the recent signing of the US/Sino trade deal and an impeachment trial which markets are showing little interest in.
At the time of writing, West Texas Intermediate oil is trading at $55.49,-1%, but well off the lowest point of the day down at $54.79 having fallen from $56.25 as the late Asia high. During the US session, there was a headline doing the rounds, quoting a statement made by the World Health Organisation indicating that it is still too early to declare coronavirus as a public health emergency. More on that here.
Energy market shake-out
Analysts at TD Securities explained that "there is perhaps no clearer sign that we are in a world awash with oil than the price action across the complex in the aftermath of the de-escalation of US-Iranian tensions, and Libyan crisis, which catalyzed a massive positioning shakeout."
The analysts continue to expect follow-through selling in the complex, as trend followers further sap liquidity from the market, selling their length and adding shorts.
"Indeed, we expect a massive selling program to take place in gasoline and WTI crude, along with moderate CTA liquidations in Brent crude, as systematic trend followers attempt to capitalize on the downtrend in the energy complex."
WTI levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|55.47
|Today Daily Change
|-0.61
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.09
|Today daily open
|56.08
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|60.04
|Daily SMA50
|59.05
|Daily SMA100
|57.35
|Daily SMA200
|57.64
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|58.36
|Previous Daily Low
|56.05
|Previous Weekly High
|59.28
|Previous Weekly Low
|57.38
|Previous Monthly High
|62.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|55.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|56.93
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|57.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|55.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|54.52
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|52.99
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|57.61
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|59.14
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|59.92
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD settles at 1.1050 on ECB, virus outbreak
The EUR/USD pair settled at its lowest for this 2020 after the European Central Bank announced a strategic review on inflation policy. Chinese coronavirus spreading abroad.
AUD/USD challenging weekly lows
The Aussie remains on the back-foot as the economy lost full-time jobs in December, while risk-aversion adds to the bearish case. Speculation mounts on an RBA rate cut next February.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin bears force critical
BTC/USD is currently trading at $8,400 (-3.40%) in the afternoon in U.S. hours, as markets bears break critical $8500 price mark, allowing for a wave of further downside pressure.
XAU/USD bulls challenging 1573 resistance level
XAU/USD is trading in a bull trend above its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). After rejecting the 1600 figure earlier in January, the metal has been consolidating near the $1560 per troy ounce.
USD/JPY falls to fresh lows, correcting on WHO statement
USD/JPY has tumbled to print fresh lows since failing on the 110 handle, scoring 109.26 and meeting the 200-moving average on the four-hour chart.