WTI remains under pressure around $45.00

- WTI drops and rebounds from $44.70, 2020 lows.
- OPEC+ could announce larger oil output cuts.
- US oil rig count coming up next in the NA session.
Prices of the WTI dropped to fresh lows in the $44.70 region earlier in the session, where appears to have emerged some contention.
WTI weaker on coronavirus, looks to OPEC+ meeting
Nothing new around crude oil prices, with rising concerns on the Chinese COVID-19 and its potential impact on the economy and the demand for the commodity keeping traders’ sentiment well depressed.
In addition, crude prices stayed quite sceptical after news cited that the OPEC+ could announce deeper oil output cuts (1M bpd ish) at its meeting in Vienna on March 5-6, all in response to revitalize prices amidst the coronavirus jitters.
It is worth noting that prices of the American reference for the sweet light crude oil are down more than 30% since yearly tops near the $66.00 mark per barrel (January 8th) to earlier YTD lows around $44.70
Moving forward, driller Baker Hughes will publish its weekly report on US oil rig count, closing the docket for the week.
WTI significant levels
At the moment the barrel of WTI is losing 2.38% at $45.09 and a breach of $44.68 (2020 low Feb.28) would ai for $42.20 (2018 low Dec.24) ahead of $41.83 (2017 low Jun.21). On the other hand, the next resistance of note emerges at $49.31 (low Feb.4) seconded by $50.66 (21-day SMA) and then $54.40 (monthly high Feb.20).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD turns below 1.10 as market mood eases
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.10 as the market mood improves. Earlier, it hit three-week highs as the stock market crash and rush into bonds is raising the chances of the US Fed cutting rates. Further coronavirus headlines are awaited.
GBP/USD hits new 2020 low amid Brexit rhetoric, coronavirus headlines
GBP/USD has dipped below 1.2850, hitting a new 2020 low as concerns about a no-trade-deal Brexit are weighing on the pound. Coronavirus-linked USD weakness is minimal in this pair.
Crypto summer will be back in the next spring
The attention of the financial world is right now on the equity segment. The force with which prices are moving down is extraordinary, with terrifying technical details such as a close below 3000 points on the S&P 500… 100 points down!
WTI remains under pressure around $45.00
Nothing new around crude oil prices, with rising concerns on the Chinese COVID-19 and its potential impact on the economy and the demand for the commodity keeping traders’ sentiment well depressed.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.