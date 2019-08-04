WTI remains on the road to recovery amid geopolitical tension

- The US President Trump’s U-turn on trade tariffs joins likely supply crunch and geopolitical catalysts to help WTI recover.
- Activity data from global majors, trade/political headlines will be the key to watch.
While Friday’s comments from the US President Donald Trump helped trigger WTI recovery, the energy benchmark holds the strength amid geopolitical tension surrounding the Middle East as it trades near $55.30 during the initial Asian session on Monday.
Having announced 10% tariffs on China’s goods worth $300 billion, effective from September 01, the US President Trump took a U-turn from previous comments on Friday while saying that the tariffs can be delayed/canceled if China promises to move forward on trade between now and their next scheduled meeting in September.
Not only trade news but a fifth consecutive weekly fall in the US oil rig count, as reported by the Baker Hughes, also favored the black gold’s pullback from a fortnight low.
During the weekend, Iran again grabbed market attention by seizing an oil tanker and seven sailors on the charges of “smuggling”. The same is third such seizure by Iranian revolutionary guards in a month and flashes warnings to global oil players using the Persian Gulf as a route.
Traders will now look forward to Services/Non-Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data from China, Eurozone, the UK and the US for fresh impulse while keeping an eye over trade/political headlines.
Technical Analysis
Even if $55.80/$56.00 can be considered as immediate resistances, 200-day moving average level of $56.70 becomes the key upside barrier for prices, which in-turn keeps highlighting medium-term support-line of $53.60 and June month low $50.60 on the bears’ radar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stable above 1.1100 amid intensifying trade wars
EUR/USD is kicking off the new week above 1.1100. China has retaliated against the US by devaluing its currency and halting purchases of US agricultural goods. Bond yields are racing to the bottom.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.2100 amid elections speculation, ahead of data
GBP/USD is pressured around 1.2100 amid speculation that UK PM Johnson is preparing for new elections by announcing new public spending. Markit's UK services PMI is eyed.
USD/JPY consolidates the recent slump to multi-month lows, below 106.00 mark amid US-China trade war fears
The USD/JPY pair now seems to have entered a bearish consolidation phase and was seen oscillating in a range near multi-month lows, below the 106.00 round figure mark.
Gold hits fresh multi-year tops, around $1460 area
Gold prices edged higher through the early European session on Monday and climbed to fresh multi-year tops, around the $1459-60 region, in the last hour.
US Non-Farm Payrolls: Slower but the Fed is cheering
The US economy added 164,000 new workers, 16,000 in manufacturing and annual wage compensation rose 3.2% in July, reported the Labor Department on Friday. The unemployment rate was stable at 3.7% and labor force participation rose to 63.0%.