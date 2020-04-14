WTI remains below $21.00 after API data, focus on EIA figures

- WTI retraces from a two-week low.
- API data suggests a sustained increase in stockpiles.
- Texas regulators weighing 20% cut in the output, the first in history.
- EIA data, output cut talks and the virus update will be in the spotlight.
Despite the latest pullback from multi-day low, ignoring the API data, WTI remains below $21.00, currently around $20.80, amid the initial Asian session on Wednesday. In doing so, the black gold might be taking clues from the oil output cut talks between the Texas regulators as well as the risk-on sentiment.
The American Petroleum Institute’s (API) weekly Crude Oil Stock report, for the period ended on April 10, suggested an increase of 13.143 million barrels of increase into the inventories versus the previous addition of 11.938 million barrels. With this, the private data provider marked a consecutive three weeks of a heavy increase in the inventory build.
Also on the negative side could be the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) pessimistic growth forecast, -3.0% for 2020, amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic fears.
On the other hand, Texas energy regulators are debating over 20% of production cuts amid arguments that the state shouldn’t disturb the free market fundamentals by announcing manual adjustments. Also supporting the oil price bounce could be the recent risk-on sentiment as portrayed by Wall Street close and the US Treasury yields.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), US, Russia and Canada have recently agreed for large production cuts, around 9.8 million barrels per day (bpd), to stabilize the markets.
While supply-side efforts and virus updates could offer immediate direction to the oil prices, official inventory data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), expected 11.6M versus 15.177M prior, could also offer intermediate clues.
Technical analysis
Unless breaking a two-day-old falling trend line, near $21.45/50, WTI remains vulnerable to revisit sub-$20.00 area.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Aussie rally to be challenged by Australian employment data
AUD/USD retains gains above 0.6400 underpinned by rallying equities and gold, this last at fresh multi-year highs. Australian economy expected to have lost 40,000 jobs in March.
EUR/USD nears 1.1000 as the dollar’s negative rout continues
The greenback remains the weakest amid a better market mood, spurred by upbeat Chinese data and flattening coronavirus-related curves, mainly in Europe.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin must break above $7000 again for any chance at recovery
Ripple has decided to add new features to its Xpring solution that would make the entire blockchain more efficient to be used by clients. This is going to help the way in which financial companies send and receive transactions through the XRP Ledger.
Gold Price Analysis: No signs of slowing down after a break of USD 1700
Today once again stock markets in the US are higher as traders seem to believe there is some light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic.
WTI remains below $21.00 after API data, focus on EIA figures
Despite the latest pullback from multi-day low, ignoring the API data, WTI remains below $21.00, currently around $20.80, amid the initial Asian session on Wednesday.