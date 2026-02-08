Japanese PM Takaichi’s ruling LDP wins snap election by landslide

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s party, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), has won a landslide in Japan’s general election, securing a supermajority in the country’s lower house of parliament, Bloomberg reported on Sunday.

The coalition led by Takaichi's LDP has won 352 of 465 seats in Japan's House of Representatives, figures collated by public broadcaster NHK suggest, with the LDP alone securing a majority of 316.

Market reaction

As of writing, the USD/JPY pair is up 0.02% on the day at 157.15.