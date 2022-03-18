WTI regains $102.00 after IEA's Birol says emergency in oil markets may get worse

International Energy Agency (IEA) chief Fatih Birol warned Friday, “emergency in oil markets may get worse.
Additional takeaways
Reducing oil demand does not depend only on governments but also citizens and corporations.
Measures include lower speed limits, working from home, more public transport and urban car-free days.
Measures can quickly cut oil demand by 2.7mln bpd within four months.
Market reaction
WTI bounced-off daily lows of $101.67 to recapture the $102.00 on these above comments.
The US oil was last seen trading at $102.21, modestly flat on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: On the defensive below 1.1100 amid Ukraine crisis-led anxiety
EUR/USD is trading on the backfoot below 1.1100, undermined by the resurgent haven demand for the US dollar. Markets remain anxious amid a lack of progress on the Russia-Ukraine peace talks. Focus shifts to Xi-Biden call amid a lack of top-tier economic data.
GBP/USD drops below 1.3150 amid risk-aversion
GBP/USD is back in the red below 1.3150, having faded a spike to near 1.3185. The US dollar rebounds amid a risk-off mood. Meager progress on the Russia-Ukraine peace keeps investors on the edge. The BOE delivered a cautious rate hike on Thursday.
Gold looks to retest key $1,923 support amid Ukraine woes
Gold price returns to the red, as the US dollar rebounds amid risk-aversion. Dwindling Russia-Ukraine peace talks sour mood, in the aftermath of Federal reserve and the Bank of England.
BTC eyes $53,000, but indicators suggest otherwise
Bitcoin price consolidation continues with the formation of a bullish setup. A breakout from this formation could be the key to triggering a bull run, but things are not as simple as they appear.
Biden to speak to China's Xi Jinping about Russia-Ukraine war
US President Biden and China's President Xi Jinping will discuss Russia's war against Ukraine and 'other issues of mutual concern' via phone call.