WTI refreshes multi-month high above $53.00 on upbeat API stockpile data, focus on EIA figures

- WTI jumps to a fresh high since February 2020 after the private inventory report.
- API data suggests a draw of 5.821 million barrels in oil inventories versus -1.663M prior.
- Risk-on mood, weaker US dollar also favored the upside momentum.
WTI remains on the front foot after the American Petroleum Institute (API) data propelled the quote to a fresh multi-day high of $53.44 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The energy benchmark also benefited from the upbeat sentiment and US dollar weakness ahead of the official inventory data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).
As per the latest API Weekly Crude Oil Stock data for the week ended on January 08, the stockpile dropped 5.821 million barrels versus -1.663 million barrels. It should be noted that the private inventories have been depleting off-late, which in turn exert downside pressure on the expectations of the official EIA data. That said, forecasts suggest EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change recover from -8.01M to -2.72M for the stated period.
Other than the inventories, the market’s cautious optimism also favors the black gold. Recently upbeat comments from the Fed policymakers, suggesting strong economic recovery during the second half of 2021, join expectations of a heavy fiscal stimulus from US President-elect Joe Biden and the covid vaccine updates favor risks despite the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes.
Also positive for the energy benchmark were the US dollar’s latest declines. The US dollar index (DXY) snapped a three-day winning streak while marking the heaviest losses in over a month on Tuesday as markets’ upbeat mood trimmed the greenback’s safe-haven demand.
Moving on, clues over the US stimulus and virus vaccines will accompany the official inventory data and the US inflation figures to determine near-term WTI moves.
Technical analysis
While late-2019 lows near 51.00 can easily restrict WTI’s pullback moves, sellers may avoid entries unless witnessing a clear break below an ascending trend line from November 02, at $49.15 now.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|53.31
|Today Daily Change
|1.20
|Today Daily Change %
|2.30%
|Today daily open
|52.11
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|48.88
|Daily SMA50
|45.51
|Daily SMA100
|42.75
|Daily SMA200
|38.8
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|52.72
|Previous Daily Low
|51.51
|Previous Weekly High
|52.56
|Previous Weekly Low
|47.26
|Previous Monthly High
|49.43
|Previous Monthly Low
|44.01
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|51.97
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|52.26
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|51.51
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|50.9
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|50.3
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|52.72
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|53.32
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|53.93
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays on the front foot towards 0.7800 amid upbeat sentiment
AUD/USD holds onto the upside momentum while taking the bids around 0.7775 during the initial Asian session on Wednesday. The aussie pair rose for the first time in the last four days on Tuesday as risks cheer hopes of the US fiscal stimulus announcement.
EUR/USD breaks back above 1.2200 as markets dump dollars
EUR/USD has seen significant upside in recent trade, rallying above the Monday high and the 1.2200 level. EUR/USD has been focused predominantly on USD dynamics, rallying on USD weakness.
XAU/USD back under pressure after falling sharply to $1836
Gold is trading around the same level it closed on Monday, around $1845. The yellow metal tumbled from two-day highs above $1860 to $1836, in two hours. It then rebounded, unable to recover $1850.
Bitcoin 15% upswing beckons, as the crypto market stabilizes
Investors in the cryptocurrency market are keen on buying the dip following the bearish waves on Monday. Bitcoin tested support at $30,000 but has recovered above $35,000.
DXY eyeing break below weekly lows in the 90.20s and short-term pennant structure
The US Dollar Index, a trade-weighted basket of major USD exchange rates (EUR/USD makes up more than 50% of this basket), has seen modest losses on Tuesday and is eyeing a test of weekly lows in the 90.20s.