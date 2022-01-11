WTI rallies over 3.5% on the day, EIA boosts price forecasts

- WTI bulls step in despite the risks of covid spreading like wildfire.
- Supply risk remains a key driver, all eyes on OPEC+ group's effective spare capacity.
Oil trades much higher early on Tuesday with West Texas Intermediate, WTI, up over 3.5%bbls at the time of writing after a rally from $78.39nnls that reached $81.56bbls. The rally comes despite the spread of the Covid-19 omicron variant and the return of supply from Libya.
Libya has begun to normalize after a militia group agreed to resume output at the country's largest oilfield while pipeline repairs were completed. However, there have been reports that the nation's biggest export terminals are shuttered due to poor weather conditions.
As for Omricon, the World Health Organization has warned that 50% of Europeans could be infected with Covid-19 over the next two months. China has also increased lockdown measures to lower cases ahead of next month's Winter Olympics. In the US, cases have climbed to a record. However, markets are preferring to stick with the sentiment that the variant results in more mild cases.
Elsewhere, and despite rising inventories today, the EIA boosted its price forecast for Brent crude, expecting it to average US$74.95 per barrel this year, up from its December estimate of US$70.60. WTI is forecast to average US$71.32 per barrel this year, an increase from the December estimate of US$67.87.
Nonetheless, ''supply risk remains a key driver with the OPEC+ group's effective spare capacity effectively concentrated between just a few nations, as operational risks mount following a decade of underinvestment,'' analysts at TD Securities argued.
''In the meantime, while the Omicron variant's higher transmissibility has correlated with mobility restrictions, resilient driving mobility and factory activity are providing an offset for energy demand. In this context, energy supply risks continue to rise despite the OPEC+ group's decision to raise output,'' the analysts added.
''US production is still recovering at a slow clip, with capital expenditure budgets for the new year still suggesting that capacity will also remain capped. With that said, the bar is extremely low for CTA trend followers to add to their longs across the complex.''
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|80.73
|Today Daily Change
|2.76
|Today Daily Change %
|3.54
|Today daily open
|77.97
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.44
|Daily SMA50
|74.89
|Daily SMA100
|75
|Daily SMA200
|71.36
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|79.02
|Previous Daily Low
|77.44
|Previous Weekly High
|79.97
|Previous Weekly Low
|74.12
|Previous Monthly High
|77.26
|Previous Monthly Low
|62.34
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|78.04
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|78.42
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|77.26
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|76.56
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|75.68
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|78.85
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|79.73
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|80.44
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
