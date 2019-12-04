WTI rallies hard by 3.7%, trade news & EIA data bullish

- EIA reported that U.S. crude supplies fell by 4.9 million barrels.
- OPEC+ meets on Thursday and Friday.
- Sino/US trade news was upbeat, lifting spirits.
The price of oil has been solid on Wednesday, rallying some 3.7% to a high of $58.64 from a low of $56.26. Bulls got a step ahead of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) headlines today after US government data showed the first decline in US inventories in six weeks.
Positive Sino/US trade news lifts investor spirits
The trade news was upbeat today, with Bloomberg writing:
that the US and China are "moving closer to agreeing on the number of tariffs that would be rolled back in a phase-one trade deal despite tensions over Hong Kong and Xinjiang."
"The people, who asked not to be identified, said that U.S. President Donald Trump’s comments Tuesday downplaying the urgency of a deal shouldn’t be understood to mean the talks were stalling, as he was speaking off the cuff. Recent U.S. legislation seeking to sanction Chinese officials over human-rights issues in Hong Kong and Xinjiang are unlikely to impact the talks, one person familiar with Beijing’s thinking said."
The Energy Information Administration reported that U.S. crude supplies fell by 4.9 million barrels for the week ended November 29th. This, coupled with good news on the trade deal front helped to boost sentiment in energy markets and helped to extend WTI's gains across the rising trend line support established in the begging of October's business from down in the $51 handle.
OPEC+ meeting on Thursday and Friday will be critical
OPEC+ meets on Thursday and Friday where traders await a decision from them to extend and deepen output cuts. However, the Saudis have threatened to boost their own production following failures of other members to fully comply with current output reductions.
WTI levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|58.44
|Today Daily Change
|2.08
|Today Daily Change %
|3.69
|Today daily open
|56.36
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|57.19
|Daily SMA50
|55.65
|Daily SMA100
|55.83
|Daily SMA200
|57.64
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|56.85
|Previous Daily Low
|55.41
|Previous Weekly High
|58.72
|Previous Weekly Low
|55.07
|Previous Monthly High
|58.76
|Previous Monthly Low
|54.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|56.3
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|55.96
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|55.56
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|54.77
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|54.12
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|57
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|57.65
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|58.44
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD challenges 1.3100 amid UK elections, disappointing US data
GBP/USD is trading around 1.31, a 7-month high. Speculation about PM Johnson's victory is boosting the pound while disappointing ADP data is weighing. ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI marginally missed with 53.9.
EUR/USD tops 1.11 after weak ADP NFP
EUR/USD has extended its gains and topped 1.11 after ADP NFP badly disappointed with 67K. Trade headlines are moving markets as well.
USD/CAD tumbles down on BOC decision
USD/CAD is dropping sharply to 1.3230 after the Bank of Canada left interest rates unchanged but adding hawksih commentary. While the BOC expressed concerns related to trade conflict, it is praising the resilience of the Canadian economy.
Where to expect a bullish break: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash & Litecoin
At the time of the American session opening, it seems that the US dawn has brought a new bullish movement among the market's leading cryptocurrencies.
USD/JPY: Correcting higher, far from changing the bearish bias
Japan’s Jibun Bank Services PMI returned to expansion territory in November. US ADP employment survey and the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI coming next. USD/JPY would need to recover beyond 109.30 to change its negative stance.