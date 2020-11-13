- WTI futures's reversal from $43 extends to $40.
- Coronavirus fears and Lybia's output weigh on oil prices.
Front-month WTI futures have depreciated for the third consecutive day on Friday, returning to the $40 area. A combination of COVID-19 fears and boosting output from Lybia have weighed on prices.
Crude prices drop on concerns about demand
Oil prices have lost about $3 over the last three days after peaking at $43 earlier this week. Investors’ enthusiasm on the announcement that Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine was 90% effective triggered a 15% rally on the WTI barrel on the first two days of the week.
The oil rally faltered on Wednesday as the surging cases of COVID-19 in Europe and US revived fears about the impact of lockdowns on global demand. Furthermore, the announcement that Lybia has boosted its oil production to 1.2 million barrels per day has added concerns, increasing bearish pressure on prices.
In the US, the Baker Hughes has reported that US oil rigs increased for the eight-consecutive week, which has failed to improve investors’ sentiment. The total count of active oil rigs increased by 10 to 236 on the week of November 6, which has contributed to increase fears about an excess of supply.
Technical levels to watch
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|40.47
|Today Daily Change
|-0.76
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.84
|Today daily open
|41.23
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|39.34
|Daily SMA50
|39.5
|Daily SMA100
|40.51
|Daily SMA200
|37.28
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|42.41
|Previous Daily Low
|41.12
|Previous Weekly High
|39.55
|Previous Weekly Low
|33.85
|Previous Monthly High
|41.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|35.08
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|41.61
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|41.92
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|40.76
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|40.3
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|39.47
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|42.05
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|42.88
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|43.34
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
