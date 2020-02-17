WTI Price Analysis: Teases bears below 100-bar EMA

- WTI slips below the weekly support trend line.
- 200-bar EMA, late-January tops can please buyers during the upside break.
- 23.6% of Fibonacci retracement will question sellers.
WTI declines to $52.20 during the Asian session on Tuesday. The energy benchmark recently dropped below the short-term ascending support line while extending its weakness below 100-bar EMA.
That said, the black gold now drops towards 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of its January 19 to February 04 fall, at $51.83.
However, the quote’s further declines can recall early-monthly tops near $50.40 ahead of highlighting $50.00 and the monthly low, also the multi-month bottom, surrounding $49.40.
Meanwhile, oil price rally beyond 100-bar EMA level of $52.45 will trigger fresh recovery towards 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of $53.35.
Though, a confluence of 200-bar EMA and late-January highs could then question the buyers around $54.25/30.
WTI four-hour chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|52.25
|Today Daily Change
|-0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19%
|Today daily open
|52.35
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|52.8
|Daily SMA50
|57.23
|Daily SMA100
|56.46
|Daily SMA200
|56.64
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|52.54
|Previous Daily Low
|51.56
|Previous Weekly High
|52.54
|Previous Weekly Low
|49.59
|Previous Monthly High
|65.45
|Previous Monthly Low
|51.05
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|52.17
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|51.94
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|51.76
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|51.17
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|50.77
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|52.74
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|53.14
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|53.73
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.