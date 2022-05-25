  • WTI takes offers from a one-week-old trend line hurdle to pare intraday gains.
  • Convergence of the 200-HMA, 100-HMA restricts immediate downside.
  • Bullish RSI divergence, sustained bounce off 61.8% Fibonacci retracement favors buyers.

WTI takes a U-turn from the weekly resistance line while consolidating the daily gains around $109.80, up 0.20% intraday heading into Wednesday’s European session. In doing so, the black gold justifies a pullback in the RSI line.

However, the 100-HMA and 200-HMA confluence of around $109.00 appears a tough nut to crack for the oil sellers. Also challenging the WTI bears is the immediate ascending trend line on RSI (14), suggesting gradually firming bullish momentum.

Also acting as the key downside support is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of May 10-17 upside, near $103.30, as well as the $100.00 psychological magnet.

Meanwhile, a clear upside break of the weekly resistance line, at $110.50 by the press time, needs validation from $111.30 to challenge the monthly high surrounding $115.50.

It’s worth noting that late March’s peak near $116.60 acts as an additional upside filter before directing the WTI crude oil prices towards the yearly high of $129.42.

WTI: Hourly chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 109.91
Today Daily Change 0.32
Today Daily Change % 0.29%
Today daily open 109.59
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 106.25
Daily SMA50 104.02
Daily SMA100 97.62
Daily SMA200 85.97
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 110.76
Previous Daily Low 108.04
Previous Weekly High 113.18
Previous Weekly Low 102.99
Previous Monthly High 109.13
Previous Monthly Low 92.65
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 109.08
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 109.72
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.17
Daily Pivot Point S2 106.75
Daily Pivot Point S3 105.46
Daily Pivot Point R1 110.88
Daily Pivot Point R2 112.18
Daily Pivot Point R3 113.6

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD bears attack 1.0700 ahead of Lagarde, Fed Minutes

EUR/USD bears attack 1.0700 ahead of Lagarde, Fed Minutes

EUR/USD is holding lower ground near 1.0700, snapping its two-day uptrend in Wednesday's early European trading. The US dollar rebounds despite a better market mood, as investors reposition ahead of Lagarde's speech, US data and Fed minutes. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD holds steady above 1.2500 amid upbeat mood, Fed Minutes eyed

GBP/USD holds steady above 1.2500 amid upbeat mood, Fed Minutes eyed

GBP/USD is consolidating above 1.2500, as positive market sentiment underpins the risk-sensitive British pound. Although the further upside in cable appears elusive, as the US dollar stages a modest comeback ahead of the US data and Fed minutes. 

GBP/USD News

Gold bulls await Fed minutes for the next upside leg

Gold bulls await Fed minutes for the next upside leg

The buying momentum around Gold Price extended on Tuesday, as bulls cinched fresh two-week highs at $1870. In doing so, the bright metal gained for the fifth straight trading day, continuing its recovery from four-month troughs of $1787.

Gold News

Institutional investors continue to flow in despite Bitcoin’s lackluster performance

Institutional investors continue to flow in despite Bitcoin’s lackluster performance

Bitcoin price is showing signs of a reach for the range’s upper limit as it bounces off a crucial support level. This development, from a short-term outlook, holds promise as BTC could retest the aforementioned level.

Read more

FOMC May Minutes Preview: Will the Fed have to sell MBS? Premium

FOMC May Minutes Preview: Will the Fed have to sell MBS?

Markets have already priced in two more 50 bps Fed rate hikes. Investors will pay close attention to discussions around the Fed's balance sheet reduction plan.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures