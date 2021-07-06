WTI Price Analysis: Remains on the way to scale up beyond $76.50

- WTI is in no mood to settle down and remains on the track to scale back 2018 high.
- Bulls still hold on to the control of the price action.
- Momentum oscillator remains comfortable in oversold zone with no immediate sign of any reversal.
West Texas Crude Oil (WTI) remains unstoppable on Tuesday in the Asian trading hours. The pair extended the previous day's upside momentum and touched a fresh YTD high in today's session.
At the time of writing, WTI is trading at $76.15, up 0.67% for the day.
WTI daily chart
On the daily chart, WTI has been rising continuously since November 2020 from the low of $33.84 and made a fresh yearly high at $76.19 in today’s session.
If WTI preserves the upside momentum, it could easily surpass the 2018 high at $76.80 as the immediate first target.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator trades in the overbought zone with bullish momentum.
Next, the WTI bulls would barge into levels last seen in November 2014. A daily close above the $76.00 level will open the doors for the 77.02 level.
Alternatively, if prices move lower, it could retrace back to the intraday session’s low at $75.58, followed by the $74.90 horizontal support level.
Next, the bears attempt to test the ascending trendline, which extends from the low of $65.17, at $73.20.
WTI additional levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|76.08
|Today Daily Change
|0.38
|Today Daily Change %
|0.50
|Today daily open
|75.7
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|72.3
|Daily SMA50
|68.28
|Daily SMA100
|64.98
|Daily SMA200
|55.55
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.82
|Previous Daily Low
|74.29
|Previous Weekly High
|75.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|71.69
|Previous Monthly High
|74.17
|Previous Monthly Low
|66.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|75.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.87
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.72
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.73
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|76.25
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|76.8
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|77.79
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD advances above 1.1850 ahead of EU Retail Sales data
EUR/USD is catching a fresh bid, rising towards 1.1900 amid a broadly softer US dollar. The DXY remained subdued around 92.20 since the beginning of July. Reopening optimism also adds to the upside in the pair. Eurozone Retail Sales, US ISM Services PMI awaited.
GBP/USD picks up bids around 1.3850 on coronavirus headlines
GBP/USD rises for the third consecutive day, recently picking up bids inside a 20-pips trading range to 1.3860, amid the early Asian session on Tuesday. The cable justifies the latest coronavirus (COVID-19)-led activity restriction related news as well as the market’s risk-on mood.
NZD/USD surges towards 0.71 on sooner RBNZ rate hike expectations
NZD/USD is trading above 0.7050, approaching the 0.7100 mark, as the bulls remain unstoppable on strong business survey and expectations that the RBNZ could hike rates as early as this year. The US dollar's post-NFP decline also offers support to the kiwi.
ISM Services PMI: Why the inflation component could trigger a dollar rebound
The ISM Services PMI is set to show a minor decrease to 63.5 points. Post NFP, the inflation component is set to steal the show. The greenback's downside correction may end in response to the report.