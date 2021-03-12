WTI Price Analysis: Overbought RSI tests bulls around $66.00

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • WTI snaps two-day winning streak while easing from $66.12.
  • Bullish chart pattern, sustained trading beyond immediate SMA support keeps buyers hopeful.
  • A daily closing beyond $66.00 becomes necessary before probing the channel resistance.

WTI bulls catch a breather around $66.00, currently down 0.22% intraday near $65.90, amid Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the energy benchmark drops for the first time in three days while teasing the multi-month tops marked earlier in the week.

Given the overbought RSI and the market’s cautious mood ahead of US President Joe Biden’s speech, at 01:00 AM GMT, the black-gold is likely to consolidate the recent gains.

However, 10-day SMA near $63.60 can test short-term bulls ahead of directing them to the support line of a two-month-old ascending trend channel, at $61.45 now.

It should be noted that the oil’s declines past-$61.45, which defies the bullish chart formation, needs validation from an upward sloping support line from February 01, currently around $59.50.

Meanwhile, the $66.00 theshold offers an immediate upside hurdle to the WTI buyers ahead of directing them to the stated channel’s resistance line near $67.50 and the latest high of $67.86.

It’s worth mentioning that there are multiple barriers around $68.00, marked during late 2018, that could keep the WTI buyers in check ahead of directing them to the $70.00 round-figure.

WTI daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 65.89
Today Daily Change -0.22
Today Daily Change % -0.33%
Today daily open 66.11
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 61.69
Daily SMA50 56.47
Daily SMA100 50.04
Daily SMA200 45.23
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 66.18
Previous Daily Low 64.5
Previous Weekly High 66.27
Previous Weekly Low 59.17
Previous Monthly High 63.72
Previous Monthly Low 51.6
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 64.22
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 63.8
Daily Pivot Point S1 63.63
Daily Pivot Point S2 62.47
Daily Pivot Point S3 61.82
Daily Pivot Point R1 65.43
Daily Pivot Point R2 66.07
Daily Pivot Point R3 67.23

 

 

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD hovers around 1.1980 after ECB’s boost

EUR/USD hovers around 1.1980 after ECB’s boost

The ECB pushed the shared currency higher after announcing a “significant” increase in the pace of bonds buying. Records in Wall Street further undermined dollar’s demand.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD advances towards 1.4000 level as dollar dumped

GBP/USD advances towards 1.4000 level as dollar dumped

GBP/USD steadily ground higher on Thursday starting the session in the low 1.3900s and under the pair’s 21-day moving average (which is close to 1.3940) and closing Thursday’s FX trade just under the 1.4000 level.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD tumbles hitting levels under $1720 as US yields rebound

XAU/USD tumbles hitting levels under $1720 as US yields rebound

Gold prices dropped more than $20 from the daily high and bottomed at $1719 during the American session. The decline took place as US yields bounced to the upside. The recovery of XAU/USD is being challenged.

Gold News

Binance Coin price rejected at crucial resistance, but the bullish outlook is still intact

Binance Coin price rejected at crucial resistance, but the bullish outlook is still intact

Binance Coin price broke out of a continuation pattern in the last few hours, surging by more than 12%. The gains were quickly erased after BNB got rejected at a crucial resistance barrier. Regardless, the recent erratic price behavior does not negate the bullish outlook. 

Read more

SOS Stock news and forecast: SOS getting ugly as shareholders send out an SOS

SOS Stock news and forecast: SOS getting ugly as shareholders send out an SOS

Shares in SOS continue to struggle, having retreated from highs of nearly $16 in February. Shares in SOS are currently trading at $6.40 up 1.2% in Thursday's regular session. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures