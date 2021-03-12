WTI Price Analysis: Overbought RSI tests bulls around $66.00

- WTI snaps two-day winning streak while easing from $66.12.
- Bullish chart pattern, sustained trading beyond immediate SMA support keeps buyers hopeful.
- A daily closing beyond $66.00 becomes necessary before probing the channel resistance.
WTI bulls catch a breather around $66.00, currently down 0.22% intraday near $65.90, amid Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the energy benchmark drops for the first time in three days while teasing the multi-month tops marked earlier in the week.
Given the overbought RSI and the market’s cautious mood ahead of US President Joe Biden’s speech, at 01:00 AM GMT, the black-gold is likely to consolidate the recent gains.
However, 10-day SMA near $63.60 can test short-term bulls ahead of directing them to the support line of a two-month-old ascending trend channel, at $61.45 now.
It should be noted that the oil’s declines past-$61.45, which defies the bullish chart formation, needs validation from an upward sloping support line from February 01, currently around $59.50.
Meanwhile, the $66.00 theshold offers an immediate upside hurdle to the WTI buyers ahead of directing them to the stated channel’s resistance line near $67.50 and the latest high of $67.86.
It’s worth mentioning that there are multiple barriers around $68.00, marked during late 2018, that could keep the WTI buyers in check ahead of directing them to the $70.00 round-figure.
WTI daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|65.89
|Today Daily Change
|-0.22
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.33%
|Today daily open
|66.11
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|61.69
|Daily SMA50
|56.47
|Daily SMA100
|50.04
|Daily SMA200
|45.23
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|66.18
|Previous Daily Low
|64.5
|Previous Weekly High
|66.27
|Previous Weekly Low
|59.17
|Previous Monthly High
|63.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|51.6
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|64.22
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|63.8
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|63.63
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|62.47
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|61.82
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|65.43
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|66.07
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|67.23
