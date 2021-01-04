WTI Price Analysis: Oil teases breakout from a narrowing price range

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • WTI's 4-hour chart shows a symmetrical triangle breakout. 
  • A re-test of December highs could be in the offing. 

West Texas Intermediate (WTI), a North American oil benchmark, is currently trading at $48.75 per barrel, representing a 0.54% gain on the day. 

The 4-hour chart shows WTI has broken out of a narrowing price range represented by trendlines connecting Dec. 18 and Dec. 28 highs and Dec. 1 and Dec. 23 lows. 

The breakout is backed by an above-50 or bullish reading on the 4-hour chart Relative Strength Index (RSI). The daily chart RSI is also biased bullish. 

As such, the December high of $49.43 could come into play. On the downside, the trendline rising from Dec. 1 lows is the level to beat for the sellers.

4-hour chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels

WTI

Overview
Today last price 48.75
Today Daily Change 0.36
Today Daily Change % 0.54
Today daily open 48.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 47.62
Daily SMA50 43.93
Daily SMA100 42.28
Daily SMA200 37.99
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 48.53
Previous Daily Low 48.43
Previous Weekly High 49
Previous Weekly Low 47.57
Previous Monthly High 49.43
Previous Monthly Low 44.01
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 48.47
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 48.49
Daily Pivot Point S1 48.44
Daily Pivot Point S2 48.38
Daily Pivot Point S3 48.33
Daily Pivot Point R1 48.54
Daily Pivot Point R2 48.59
Daily Pivot Point R3 48.65

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

