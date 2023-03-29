WTI Price Analysis: Oil bulls take a breather below $74.60 resistance confluence

- WTI crude oil remains sidelined inside a short-term bullish channel after reversing from the highest levels in a fortnight.
- Five-week-old horizontal hurdle guards immediate upside, convergence of 200-SMA, channel’s top line is the key hurdle.
- 100-SMA lures intraday sellers of Oil but further downside needs validation from $69.45.
WTI crude oil seesaws around $73.00 during Thursday’s sluggish Asian session, following its pullback from a 12-day high. In doing so, the black gold remains with the fortnight-old ascending trend channel while retreating from the channel’s top line and a five-week-long horizontal hurdle of late.
It should be noted that the energy benchmark’s latest pullback takes clues from the impending bear cross on the MACD and a retreat in the RSI (14) line after it touched the overbought territory.
With this, the commodity price is likely to decline further towards the immediate support of 100-SMA, around $71.70 by the press time.
In a case where the quote remains bearish past $71.70, the $70.00 and bottom line of the stated channel, close to $69.45, become crucial to watch as they hold the gate for the Oil bear’s entry.
Meanwhile, the aforementioned five-week-old horizontal resistance near $73.90-74.00 restricts the immediate upside of the WTI crude oil.
Following that, a convergence of the stated channel’s top line and the 200-SMA together highlights $74.60 as a tough nut to crack for Oil buyers.
Should the commodity price rally beyond $74.60, the odds of witnessing a run-up toward $77.50 and then to the $78.00 hurdles can’t be ruled out. Though, multiple hurdles marked since February 13 highlight the $80.80-81.00 as crucial resistance to watch afterward.
WTI: Four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|72.93
|Today Daily Change
|-0.69
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.94%
|Today daily open
|73.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.26
|Daily SMA50
|76.15
|Daily SMA100
|77.3
|Daily SMA200
|84.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.97
|Previous Daily Low
|72.26
|Previous Weekly High
|71.69
|Previous Weekly Low
|64.39
|Previous Monthly High
|80.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.31
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|72.91
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|72.6
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|71.57
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.89
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.31
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.99
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|76.02
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
