WTI Price Analysis: Off monthly low towards $64.00

WTI snaps two-day downtrend, picks up bids to intraday top of late.

Sustained trading beyond three-month-old support line, 50-day SMA favor buyers.

Multiple hurdles to north, bearish MACD probe odds favoring fresh high above $67.00.

WTI takes the bids near $63.70, up 0.54% intraday, as European traders prepare for Wednesday’s bell. The oil benchmarks dropped to the lowest since April 27 the previous day before bouncing off $61.95. In doing so, the black gold stays above an ascending trend line from early February as well as 50-day SMA.

Hence, WTI is likely to keep its upside traction towards the recent top near $67.00, with $64.00 acting as immediate resistance.

It should, however, be noted that there are multiple stops between $64.00 and $67.00, especially around $66.00, that could test the bullish momentum.

Meanwhile, a 50-day SMA level of $62.60 and the stated support line near $62.10, followed by the $62.00 round-figure, restrict the WTI seller’s entry.

If at all the oil sellers dominate past $62.00, the $60.00 psychological magnet can offer an intermediate halt before directing the quote towards March lows near $57.30.

WTI daily chart.

Trend: Bullish