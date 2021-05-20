WTI Price Analysis: Off monthly low towards $64.00

- WTI snaps two-day downtrend, picks up bids to intraday top of late.
- Sustained trading beyond three-month-old support line, 50-day SMA favor buyers.
- Multiple hurdles to north, bearish MACD probe odds favoring fresh high above $67.00.
WTI takes the bids near $63.70, up 0.54% intraday, as European traders prepare for Wednesday’s bell. The oil benchmarks dropped to the lowest since April 27 the previous day before bouncing off $61.95. In doing so, the black gold stays above an ascending trend line from early February as well as 50-day SMA.
Hence, WTI is likely to keep its upside traction towards the recent top near $67.00, with $64.00 acting as immediate resistance.
It should, however, be noted that there are multiple stops between $64.00 and $67.00, especially around $66.00, that could test the bullish momentum.
Meanwhile, a 50-day SMA level of $62.60 and the stated support line near $62.10, followed by the $62.00 round-figure, restrict the WTI seller’s entry.
If at all the oil sellers dominate past $62.00, the $60.00 psychological magnet can offer an intermediate halt before directing the quote towards March lows near $57.30.
WTI daily chart.
Trend: Bullish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|63.69
|Today Daily Change
|0.36
|Today Daily Change %
|0.57%
|Today daily open
|63.33
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|64.31
|Daily SMA50
|62.66
|Daily SMA100
|59.4
|Daily SMA200
|50.75
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|65.33
|Previous Daily Low
|61.96
|Previous Weekly High
|66.63
|Previous Weekly Low
|63.12
|Previous Monthly High
|65.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|57.66
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|63.25
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|64.04
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|61.75
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|60.17
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|58.37
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|65.13
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|66.92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|68.5
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
