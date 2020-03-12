WTI Price Analysis: Magic Fibonacci golden ratio offers support in oil

NEWS | | By Rajan Dhall, MSTA
  • WTI has moved another leg lower and is currently down 5.81%.
  • The historical low is $26.05 in the futures contract and there is some space till we hit that level.

WTI daily chart

WTI has moved lower again as more travel restrictions hit the news one by one. Many nations including the US have imposed travel bans with many cities on lockdown. There is also the matter of the rift between Saudi Arabia and the rest of the OPEC nations. 

Looking at the chart now you can see the lows are being hit at the time of writing. The 161.8 golden Fibonacci ratio has provided the market with a decent support zone and for now, it is being respected. On the topside $36.00 per barrel is the consolidation high and psychological resistance. This could be a shorting area if the price moves back up. Obviously $30.00 per barrel is a psychological support level too. 

WTI price drop

Additional levels

WTI

Overview
Today last price 31.32
Today Daily Change -2.12
Today Daily Change % -6.34
Today daily open 33.44
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 47.03
Daily SMA50 52.25
Daily SMA100 55.14
Daily SMA200 55.43
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 36.64
Previous Daily Low 32.89
Previous Weekly High 48.74
Previous Weekly Low 41.22
Previous Monthly High 54.69
Previous Monthly Low 43.95
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 34.33
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 35.21
Daily Pivot Point S1 32.01
Daily Pivot Point S2 30.58
Daily Pivot Point S3 28.26
Daily Pivot Point R1 35.76
Daily Pivot Point R2 38.08
Daily Pivot Point R3 39.51

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD recovers over 100 pips, regains 1.1200

EUR/USD recovers over 100 pips, regains 1.1200

The NY Fed will offer $500B in a a three-month repo operation, bringing some temporal relief to markets. Dollar ease, stocks bounce.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD struggles to regain the 1.2600 level

GBP/USD struggles to regain the 1.2600 level

As demand for the greenback eases, the GBP/USD pair is bouncing from a five-month low, now trying to recover the 1.2600 figure. Dollar’s behavior rules pairs, Pound-related news ignored.

GBP/USD News

Bitcoin Price Analysis: Even cryptos cannot escape the coronavirus bloodbath

Bitcoin Price Analysis: Even cryptos cannot escape the coronavirus bloodbath

The crypto market has been smashed today with Bitcoin falling over 23%. Now the downside levels on the chart are in focus, with the 138.2% the next major Fib zone.

Read more

Gold Price Analysis: Recaptures $1,600 amid Fed's coronavirus QE, levels to watch

Gold Price Analysis: Recaptures $1,600 amid Fed's coronavirus QE, levels to watch

Gold is bouncing back thanks to Fed money printing. The Federal Reserve announced a $500 billion (half a trillion dollars) of injections into bonds across a variety of maturities amid extraordinary conditions in markets following the coronavirus crisis. 

Gold News

WTI Price Analysis: Magic Fibonacci golden ratio offers support in oil

WTI Price Analysis: Magic Fibonacci golden ratio offers support in oil

WTI has moved lower again as more travel restrictions hit the news one by one. Many nations including the US have imposed travel bans with many cities on lockdown. There is also the matter of the rift between Saudi Arabia and the rest of the OPEC nations. 

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures