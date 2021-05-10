WTI Price Analysis: Looks set to revisit $66.20-30 resistance on Friday’s bullish Doji

- WTI picks up bids, rises the most in four days.
- Bullish candlestick, upbeat MACD direct traders to the key hurdle.
- Monthly support line, 50-day SMA restrict short-term downside.
WTI remains on the front foot, up 0.89% intraday near $65.40, as traders in Brussels brace for Monday’s bell. In doing so, the oil benchmark justifies Friday’s bullish Doji candlestick as well as upbeat MACD signals.
Although the latest run-up is set for cross the $66.00 round figure resistance, a horizontal area comprising multiple tops marked since early March around $66.20-30 will be a tough nut to crack for the oil bulls.
Should the barrel of black gold costs more than $66.30, the yearly high surrounding $67.85 will return to the chart.
During the pullback, $64.00 may entertain the short-term WTI sellers ahead of directing them to an ascending support line from April 05, near $62.60.
However, any further weakness past-$62.60 will be tested by a 50-day SMA level of $62.35, if not then the odds of the commodity’s gradual declines to $60.00 psychological magnet can’t be ruled out.
WTI daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|65.35
|Today Daily Change
|0.54
|Today Daily Change %
|0.83%
|Today daily open
|64.81
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|63.12
|Daily SMA50
|62.28
|Daily SMA100
|58.04
|Daily SMA200
|49.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|65.21
|Previous Daily Low
|63.9
|Previous Weekly High
|66.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|62.88
|Previous Monthly High
|65.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|57.66
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|64.4
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|64.71
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|64.07
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|63.32
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|62.75
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|65.38
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|65.95
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|66.7
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.2150 as US Treasury yields rebound
EUR/USD drifts toward 1.2150 as the US dollar attempts a bounce after the NFP blow. A revival in US Treasury yields lifts the demand for the dollar. Risk-on sentiment favors the single currency ahead of the EZ data.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.4050 amid UK politics, Brexit jitters
GBP/USD refreshes three-month highs above 1.4050. The US dollar’s dead-cat bounce falters while the pound cheers UK’s political update. The focus shifts to the UK GDP and BOE Bailey's speech in the week ahead.
Gold ignores US dollar’s dead cat bounce to pick up bids above $1,830
Gold defends $1,830, up 0.20% intraday around $1,834.68, as traders prepare for Monday’s European session. In doing so, gold prices react to the US dollar’s failures to keep early Asia’s corrective pullback from the lowest since late February.
Ethereum price shatters $4,000 to set up another all-time high
Ethereum price created a new all-time high at $4,074.99. A continuation of this upswing could push ETH to the 127.2% Fibonacci extension level at $4,240. Despite a slew of all-time highs, the funding rate for the altcoin pioneer seems to remain relatively low.
S&P 500, Nasdaq Week Ahead: Fed to markets, we have your back never mind the jobs report!
Well after a fairly sluggish start to the week things certainly sprang to life on Friday as a brutal employment report was a catalyst for a strong rally! Go figure. Well, the logic is actually not as stupid as it first appears. Bears have been hibernating and face possible extinction.