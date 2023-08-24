WTI Price Analysis: H&S confirmation favors Oil sellers below $79.00

- WTI crude oil prints four-day losing streak while confirming bearish chart formation.
- Sustained trading beneath the key SMAs, bearish MACD signals join Head-and-Shoulders to favor energy bears.
- Six-week-old horizontal support zone can prod WTI bears before directing them toward $71.00 theoretical target.
- Oil buyers remain off the table below $81.40.
WTI crude oil prints mild losses around $78.40 heading into Thursday’s European session. In doing so, the black gold drops for the fourth consecutive day as markets await top-tier US data and central bankers’ speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium.
The energy benchmark’s latest losses could be linked to the downside break of the 200-SMA, as well as confirmation of the Head-and-Shoulders (H&S) bearish chart formation. Adding strength to the downside bias are the bearish MACD signals
It’s worth noting, however, that the market’s cautious mood and the RSI (14) line’s condition below 50.0 suggests limited downside room for the commodity prices, which in turn highlights a 1.5-month-old horizontal support zone surrounding $77.20–$76.80.
In a case where the WTI bears conquer the $76.80 mark and manage to hold the reins afterward, the mid-July swing low of around $73.80 will act as the final defense of the Oil buyers before pushing the quote toward the theoretical targets of the H&S bearish pattern, near $71.00.
Alternatively, the neckline of the H&S formation and the 200-SMA, respectively near $78.90 and $79.20, guard the immediate upside of the WTI crude oil.
Following that, a downward-sloping resistance line from August 10 and the 100-SMA could challenge around $80.70 and $81.00 in that order.
Even if the quote manages to remain firmer past $81.00, the weekly peak surrounding $81.40 can check the buyers before giving them control.
WTI crude oil: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|78.43
|Today Daily Change
|-0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09%
|Today daily open
|78.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|81.01
|Daily SMA50
|76.25
|Daily SMA100
|75.15
|Daily SMA200
|76
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|79.84
|Previous Daily Low
|77.57
|Previous Weekly High
|82.6
|Previous Weekly Low
|78.6
|Previous Monthly High
|81.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|69.77
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|78.44
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|78.98
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|77.43
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|76.37
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|75.16
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|79.71
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|80.91
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|81.98
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds toward 1.0900, eyes key US data, Jackson Hole
EUR/USD is heading back toward 1.0900, having found fresh buyers near 1.0850 early Thursday. The pair is capitalizing on an extended pullback in the US dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields, as investors brace for top-tier US data and the Jackson Hole Symposium.
GBP/USD battles 1.2700 despite softer US Dollar
GBP/USD is battling 1.2700, trading on the back foot in the early European morning this Thursday. Weak UK PMIs-led dovish BoE expectations weigh on the pair, despite a broadly softer US Dollar and an upbeat market mood. Focus on US data, Jackson Hole conference.
Gold marches towards $1,940, Fed Chair Powell’s speech eyed
Gold Price (XAU/USD) rises to the highest levels in two weeks, up for the fifth consecutive day, as bulls cheer receding fears of higher rates ahead of top-tier US data and central bankers’ speech at the annual Jackson Hole Symposium event.
Bitstamp ends Ethereum staking in US, citing regulatory hurdles
The US has been facing criticism for its lack of crypto regulation, especially since the European Union approved the Markets in Crypto Assets bill this year. The SEC has failed to provide a clear answer when it comes to the status of cryptocurrencies.
Jackson Hole Preview: Powell poised to keep markets on edge, three scenarios for the US Dollar Premium
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to leave all options open at a highly anticipated speech. The robust US economy implies an even more hawkish tone, signaling rates will need to stay high for longer than expected.