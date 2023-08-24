WTI Price Analysis: H&S confirmation favors Oil sellers below $79.00

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • WTI crude oil prints four-day losing streak while confirming bearish chart formation.
  • Sustained trading beneath the key SMAs, bearish MACD signals join Head-and-Shoulders to favor energy bears.
  • Six-week-old horizontal support zone can prod WTI bears before directing them toward $71.00 theoretical target.
  • Oil buyers remain off the table below $81.40.

WTI crude oil prints mild losses around $78.40 heading into Thursday’s European session. In doing so, the black gold drops for the fourth consecutive day as markets await top-tier US data and central bankers’ speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium.

The energy benchmark’s latest losses could be linked to the downside break of the 200-SMA, as well as confirmation of the Head-and-Shoulders (H&S) bearish chart formation. Adding strength to the downside bias are the bearish MACD signals

It’s worth noting, however, that the market’s cautious mood and the RSI (14) line’s condition below 50.0 suggests limited downside room for the commodity prices, which in turn highlights a 1.5-month-old horizontal support zone surrounding $77.20–$76.80.

In a case where the WTI bears conquer the $76.80 mark and manage to hold the reins afterward, the mid-July swing low of around $73.80 will act as the final defense of the Oil buyers before pushing the quote toward the theoretical targets of the H&S bearish pattern, near $71.00.

Alternatively, the neckline of the H&S formation and the 200-SMA, respectively near $78.90 and $79.20, guard the immediate upside of the WTI crude oil.

Following that, a downward-sloping resistance line from August 10 and the 100-SMA could challenge around $80.70 and $81.00 in that order.

Even if the quote manages to remain firmer past $81.00, the weekly peak surrounding $81.40 can check the buyers before giving them control.

WTI crude oil: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further downside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 78.43
Today Daily Change -0.07
Today Daily Change % -0.09%
Today daily open 78.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 81.01
Daily SMA50 76.25
Daily SMA100 75.15
Daily SMA200 76
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 79.84
Previous Daily Low 77.57
Previous Weekly High 82.6
Previous Weekly Low 78.6
Previous Monthly High 81.78
Previous Monthly Low 69.77
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 78.44
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 78.98
Daily Pivot Point S1 77.43
Daily Pivot Point S2 76.37
Daily Pivot Point S3 75.16
Daily Pivot Point R1 79.71
Daily Pivot Point R2 80.91
Daily Pivot Point R3 81.98

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

