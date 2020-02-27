WTI Price Analysis: Hits lowest since January 2019, monthly chart shows major bear cross

With oil prices falling to 13-month lows, a widely-tracked lagging indicator has turned bearish for the first time in multiple decades.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil is currently trading at $48.34 per barrel, having hit a low of $48.21 a few minutes before press time. That level was last seen in the first half of January 2019.
The black gold is currently reporting a 9.4% slide on a week-to-date basis. The sell-off could be associated with the flight to safety triggered by concerns the coronavirus is
spreading outside China.
The US stocks fell for the third straight day on Wednesday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling by over 100 points. The index has lost over 2,000 points in the last three days.
Bear cross
The 100-month average (MA) has crossed below the 200-month MA, confirming a bearish crossover.
While technical analysis textbooks consider it as a warning of a bear market, in reality, it is a lagging indicator. After all, it is based on moving averages, which are backward-looking. More often than note, the market is oversold by the time the crossover happens and traps sellers with a notable corrective bounce.
The latest bear cross, however, is not accompanied by oversold readings on technical indicators. For instance, the 14-day relative strength is holding above 30 and well above the low of 19.40 observed on Feb. 4. Put simply, there is scope for further sell-off, especially if the risk aversion worsens. On the downside, support is located at $45.49 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the rally from $26.08 to $76.88).
Alternatively, if the coronavirus fears subside, a recovery rally to levels above $50 may be seen.
Monthly chart
Trend: Bearish
Technical level
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|48.37
|Today Daily Change
|-0.38
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.78
|Today daily open
|48.75
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|51.43
|Daily SMA50
|56.05
|Daily SMA100
|56.28
|Daily SMA200
|56.23
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|50.48
|Previous Daily Low
|48.35
|Previous Weekly High
|54.69
|Previous Weekly Low
|51.18
|Previous Monthly High
|65.45
|Previous Monthly Low
|51.05
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|49.16
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|49.67
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|47.9
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|47.06
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|45.77
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|50.04
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|51.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|52.17
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Upbeat Australia Capex estimates fails to put a bid under the AUD
AUD/USD finds little love following the release of Australia's Q4 Capex data. The headline number missed forecasts, however, estimates for 2020/21 bettered expectations. The risk-off tone in the markets is likely capping the upside in the AUD.
USD/JPY: Bulls and bears jostle below 111.00 amid coronavirus fears
USD/JPY drops to 110.30 amid the initial minutes of the Tokyo trading on Thursday. The pair recently took clues from the US President Donald Trump’s speech on the coronavirus (COVID-19) while the bears continue to dominate amid fears that the Chinese epidemic will weigh on the global growth.
Wall St Gives Up Gains, FX Struggles to Follow
The last 2 days has been brutal for US markets with the Dow Jones Industrial Average experiencing its worst 2 day sell-off in 4 years. On Wednesday stocks opened strongly but the rally faded as equities turned negative on reports of more coronavirus cases.
Gold remains on the front foot following US President Trump’s speech
Gold prices trade around $1,645, +0.50%, during the Asian session on Thursday. The yellow recently popped to the intra-day high of $1,645.18 but dropped around $1,642 afterward as the US President Trump tried to placate investors with this speech.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.