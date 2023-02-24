WTI Price Analysis: Falling wedge breakout favors Oil bulls, $77.00 guards immediate upside

- WTI picks up bids to extend previous day’s rebound from three-week low.
- Confirmation of bullish chart pattern, upbeat MACD signals favor Oil buyers.
- Convergence of 50-SMA, 100-SMA appears short-term key upside hurdle.
WTI crude oil bulls attack $76.00 during early Friday, around $76.10 by the press time, while stretching the previous day’s rebound from a three-week low. In doing so, black gold justifies confirmation of the bullish chart pattern, namely the falling wedge, as well as the bullish MACD signals.
As a result, the energy benchmark is well-set to extend the latest rebound towards a convergence of 50-SMA and 100-SMA, near $77.00-10.
However, multiple hurdles surrounding the $80.00 psychological magnet could challenge the WTI bulls past $77.10.
It’s worth noting that the falling wedge confirmation’s theoretical target appears $81.70. Following that, a five-week-long horizontal resistance area surrounding $82.60-70 could restrict the commodity’s further advances.
On the flip side, the stated wedge’s top line acts as an immediate support line, close to $75.80 by the press time.
Should the quote drops below $75.80, the recent swing low near $73.80 may act as a buffer before highlighting the area comprising the lows marked so far in 2023, close to $72.50-70.
Overall, Oil price regains buyer’s confidence even if the road toward the north appears long and bumpy.
WTI: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|76.1
|Today Daily Change
|0.49
|Today Daily Change %
|0.65%
|Today daily open
|75.61
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|77.37
|Daily SMA50
|77.98
|Daily SMA100
|80.41
|Daily SMA200
|88.77
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|76.03
|Previous Daily Low
|73.88
|Previous Weekly High
|80.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|75.34
|Previous Monthly High
|82.68
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.64
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|75.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.7
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.32
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.03
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|76.47
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|77.32
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|78.61
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady around 1.0600 ahead of US PCE inflation
EUR/USD is paring back gains to trade modestly flat around 1.0600 in early Europe. The pair portrays the market’s anxiety ahead of the US PCE inflation data. The US Dollar consolidates recent gains amid brewing geopolitical tensions and hawkish Fed expectations.
GBP/USD defends 1.2000 ajmid cautious mood, US data in focus
GBP/USD is finding buyers above 1.2000 in the early European morning. A cautious market mood and a broadly steady US Dollar are lending support to the pair but geopolitical tensions surrounding Ukraine and Fed-BoE policy divergence cap the upside. US PCE inflation data is awaited.
Gold bears eye $1,820 and US inflation clues
Gold price prints mild gains as it consolidates the weekly loss, the fourth one in a row, ahead of the US Fed's (Fed) preferred inflation gauge. In doing so, the precious metal prints the first daily gains in five while probing the bears at the lowest levels in 2023.
Bitcoin: Reversal signs push BTC holders to tread cautiously
Bitcoin (BTC) price is in limbo and has been grappling with coinciding hurdles on multiple timeframes for nearly two weeks. As bulls and bears fight for control, altcoins are in chaos; some are exploding, others are pulling back after quick and impressive gains.
US Core PCE Inflation Preview: US Dollar selling opportunity? Three reasons to expect a slide Premium
It ain't over until the Federal Reserve (Fed) gets its favorite inflation figure – and any 0.1% can make a difference. The Personal Consumption Expenditure (Core PCE) report is published after the Consumer Price Index (CPI) one, this month on Friday, February 24 at 13:30 GMT.