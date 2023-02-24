WTI Price Analysis: Falling wedge breakout favors Oil bulls, $77.00 guards immediate upside

Share:

WTI picks up bids to extend previous day’s rebound from three-week low.

Confirmation of bullish chart pattern, upbeat MACD signals favor Oil buyers.

Convergence of 50-SMA, 100-SMA appears short-term key upside hurdle.

WTI crude oil bulls attack $76.00 during early Friday, around $76.10 by the press time, while stretching the previous day’s rebound from a three-week low. In doing so, black gold justifies confirmation of the bullish chart pattern, namely the falling wedge, as well as the bullish MACD signals.

As a result, the energy benchmark is well-set to extend the latest rebound towards a convergence of 50-SMA and 100-SMA, near $77.00-10.

However, multiple hurdles surrounding the $80.00 psychological magnet could challenge the WTI bulls past $77.10.

It’s worth noting that the falling wedge confirmation’s theoretical target appears $81.70. Following that, a five-week-long horizontal resistance area surrounding $82.60-70 could restrict the commodity’s further advances.

On the flip side, the stated wedge’s top line acts as an immediate support line, close to $75.80 by the press time.

Should the quote drops below $75.80, the recent swing low near $73.80 may act as a buffer before highlighting the area comprising the lows marked so far in 2023, close to $72.50-70.

Overall, Oil price regains buyer’s confidence even if the road toward the north appears long and bumpy.

WTI: Four-hour chart

Trend: Limited upside expected