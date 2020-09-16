WTI Price Analysis: Eyes $40 mark amid bullish crossover, ahead of EIA

- WTI breaks higher amid favorable technical set up on hourly chart.
- US oil heads towards $40 mark despite overbought RSI.
- 21-HMA cuts the 200-HMA from below, points to more gains.
WTI (futures on Nymex) extends its steady rise into the European trading this Wednesday, as the bulls gear up for a test of the $40 mark.
However, a temporary pullback towards the 21-hourly Simple Moving Average (HMA) at $38.80 cannot be ruled out in the coming hours, as the hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) trends in the overbought territory at 74.05.
A break below the latter could see a test of the bearish 200-HMA at $38.39.
Overall, the path of least resistance appears to the upside after the price charted a symmetrical triangle breakout on the hourly chart in the US last session.
With the further upside bolstered by the bullish crossover of the 50-HMA above the horizontal 100-HMA in early Asia. The latest leg higher witnessed follow-through buying interest, allowing for more gains, as the 21-HMA pierced through the downward-sloping 200-HMA from below.
The pattern target is marked at $40.53. Ahead of that level, the psychological 40 barrier will challenge the bulls’ commitment. All eyes now remain on the EIA crude stocks change data for near-term trading opportunities.
WTI: Hourly chart
WTI: Additional levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|39.40
|Today Daily Change
|0.77
|Today Daily Change %
|1.99
|Today daily open
|38.63
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|40.92
|Daily SMA50
|41.24
|Daily SMA100
|37.6
|Daily SMA200
|41.2
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|38.8
|Previous Daily Low
|37.33
|Previous Weekly High
|39.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|36.43
|Previous Monthly High
|43.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|39.75
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|38.24
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|37.89
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|37.71
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|36.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|36.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|39.18
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|39.72
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|40.65
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
