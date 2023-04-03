WTI Price Analysis: Corrects to $80.00 after a gap-up move, volatility to remain high

- The oil price has corrected marginally after a gap-up opening above $81.00.
- OPEC+ will cut oil production further by around 1.16 million bpd.
- The USD Index has been driven higher amid renewed fears of a rebound in inflation.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI), futures on NYMEX, have shown some correction after failing to sustain above $81.00 in the Asian session. The oil price had a stellar gap-up opening above $81.00, 7% higher from Friday’s closing inspired by the announcement of further production cuts by OPEC+ this weekend.
According to Reuters, the oil cartel will cut the overall oil production by around 1.16 million barrels/day (bpd), which will lead to the overall pledge of production cut to 3.66 million bpd.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar index (DXY) has printed a fresh weekly high at 102.95 as higher oil prices are expected to fuel up global inflationary pressures. This might force the Federal Reserve (Fed) to continue its policy-tightening spell further.
On the daily scale, the oil price has sensed some long-liquidations after a solid gap-up move post facing barriers near the horizontal resistance plotted from March 07 high around $81.00. Upward-sloping 10-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $74.20 indicates that the upside momentum is extremely solid.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has climbed above 60.00 for the first time in the past three months, showing no signs of divergence and any evidence of an overbought situation.
Should the oil price break above April 03 high near $81.60, bulls will drive the asset towards December 01 high at $83.30 followed by October 21 high at $85.66.
On the flip side, a downside move below March 31 low at $73.31 would drag the asset toward March 23 high at $71.69. A break below the latter would further drag the oil price toward March 27 low at $69.18.
WTI daily chart
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|80.21
|Today Daily Change
|4.45
|Today Daily Change %
|5.87
|Today daily open
|75.76
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|72.62
|Daily SMA50
|75.77
|Daily SMA100
|76.95
|Daily SMA200
|83.64
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.78
|Previous Daily Low
|73.83
|Previous Weekly High
|75.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|69.18
|Previous Monthly High
|80.99
|Previous Monthly Low
|64.39
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|75.04
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.58
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.47
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.18
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|76.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|77.07
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|78.36
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays depressed below 0.6700 on downbeat China Caixin Manufacturing PMI
AUD/USD struggles to overcome intraday losses as the latest statistics from China and Australia joins sour sentiment during early Monday amid fears of RBA’s dovish hike and softer US data surrounding activities and employment.
USD/JPY bears step in to close the opening gap
USD/JPY is higher by some 0.2% which has rallied from a low of 132.98 to a high of 133.38 so far. The pair has jumped into last week's resistance although only to meet supply again, putting the pair back under pressure in Tokyo.
Gold bears struggle to keep the reins ahead of US Nonfarm Payrolls
Gold price consolidates intraday losses around $1,963 as US Dollar retreats from a daily high, despite sour sentiment and firmer yields, as markets brace for the key US Nonfarm Payrolls.
Will Bitcoin hit its $35,000 target in April: BTC deep dive
Bitcoin has emerged as one of the assets with the highest yield for holders in 2023. With BTC dominance on the rise, analysts are bullish on the digital asset’s comeback to the $35,000 level.
The week ahead - US non-farm payrolls, RBA and RBNZ rate decisions
The last US payrolls report saw yet another set of strong numbers with February jobs seeing a gain of 311k, while January was revised lower to 504k. The rise in the unemployment rate to 3.6% from 3.4% was treated as a slight negative, but it also coincided with a rise in the participation rate to 62.5%.