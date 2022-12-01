WTI crude oil retreats from one-week high to snap three-day uptrend.

Sustained trading beyond monthly resistance line, now support, joins 10-DMA breakout to favor bulls.

21-DMA, 50% Fibonacci retracement level adds to the upside filters.

WTI crude oil prints the first intraday loss of the week as bulls step back to $80.00 after renewing the weekly top during early Thursday.

In doing so, the black gold pares the previous day’s upside break of a downward-sloping resistance line from November 07, now support around $79.30.

Even if the WTI bears manage to conquer the previous resistance near $79.30, the oil sellers will find it difficult to keep the reins unless successfully breach the 10-DMA level surrounding $78.95.

Following that, a southward trajectory towards the horizontal area comprising the lows marked since late September, around $76.10, quickly followed by the $76.00 round figure, could test the commodity sellers before directing them to the yearly low marked in the last week near $73.65.

On the contrary, WTI recovery needs validation from the tops marked on November 18 and 22, around $82.30-40.

Even so, a convergence of the 21-DMA and a 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the black gold’s downturn marked in November, around $83.10-30, appears a tough nut to crack for the bulls before taking control.

It should be noted that the receding bearish bias of the MACD and steady RSI keep oil buyers hopeful.

WTI: Daily chart

Trend: Further upside expected