- WTI price is on the back side of the channel, so that is longer-term bullish.
- WTI H4 M-formation is bullish and a break of the neckline will likely put the bias back in favour.
- Break below $76.40 will be putting on some serious heat on the committed bulls.
As per the prior analysis, the price has been in a phase of distribution for the month of December, so far, following a break of a major bear channel as the following analysis will illustrate:
WTI prior analysis
In the above daily charts, it was shown that WTI was seen moving into prior highs and this had swept liquidity where a schematic of distribution was being printed:
A move towards where WTI short position stops were likely located was anticipated as per the above hourly chart.
A continuation of the downside in Oil to target liquidity below $78.00 was expected eventually while below $81.50:
WTI update
The W-formation on the daily chart has seen the price move to test the neckline.
On the 4-hour chart, the M-formation is bullish and a break of the neckline, or a 50% mean reversion, will likely put the bias back in favour of the bull for a continuation higher. After all, the price is on the back side of the channel, so that is longer-term bullish. However, a break below $76.40 will be putting on some serious heat on the committed bulls as per the following daily and 4-hour charts:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pierces 1.0500 after upbeat US data boosted the greenback
EUR/USD lost its traction and turned negative on the day, now trading below the 1.0500 level. The ISM Services PMI data in the US improved to 56.5 in November from 54.4 in October, providing a boost to the US Dollar.
GBP/USD extends slide below 1.2200 on renewed US Dollar strength
GBP/USD extended its slide and fell below 1.2200 on Monday. The better-than-expected ISM Services PMI data from the US and the risk-averse market environment, as reflected by falling US stocks, weigh on the pair n the American session.
Gold bears challenging $1,770.00
Gold retreated sharply after hitting a five-month high of $1,810.08 and trades around $1,770 at the time being. The USD started the day on the back foot amid optimism fueled by news coming from China, as the country is easing coronavirus-related restrictions.
Ethereum price pops as this week could be the most profitable one of the year
Ethereum (ETH) is booking over 1% of gains this morning, which as such is not that uncommon. What is rather important is that Ethereum price is moving away from the bottom of 2022.
TSLA sinks after automaker cuts Shanghai production
Tesla (TSLA) stock gave up 4.7% in Monday's premarket after Bloomberg reported that its Shanghai factory would trim record production by 20% due to sluggish Chinese demand.