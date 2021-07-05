WTI Price Analysis: Bulls halt upside rally near 23.6% Fibonnaci retracement

- WTI consolidates at higher levels following the previous month's upside rally.
- Bulls battles around the $75.00 mark placed at 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level.
- Momentum oscillator holds onto the positive zone with a bearish crossover.
West Texas Crude Oil (WTI) kicks off a new trading session lower on Monday in the Asian trading hours. After testing YTD high near $75.69, prices consolidated around $75.00
At the time of writing, WTI is trading at $74.60, down 0.10% for the day.
WTI 4-hour chart
On the 4-hour chart, WTI seems to be exhausted after making a fresh YTD high on Thursday.
If WTI sustained below the intraday low at $74.28, it could move lower toward the 38.6% Fibonacci retracement level, extends from the low of $71.68, at $74.08.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator holds above the midline with receding bullish momentum, which indicates an impending bearish movement in prices.
Next, the WTI bears could target the $73.60 horizontal support level, followed by the low of July 1 at $73.00.
Alternatively, if prices move higher, it could continue with its prevailing upside trend.
Market participants lookout for the $75.30 horizontal resistance level followed by the October 2018 high at $76.80.
A daily close above the mentioned level would open the doors for the levels last seen in 2014.
WTI additional levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.6
|Today Daily Change
|-0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|74.68
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.97
|Daily SMA50
|68.01
|Daily SMA100
|64.82
|Daily SMA200
|55.37
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.07
|Previous Daily Low
|73.92
|Previous Weekly High
|75.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|71.69
|Previous Monthly High
|74.17
|Previous Monthly Low
|66.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.63
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.36
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.04
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.41
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.9
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|75.19
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|75.7
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|76.33
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
