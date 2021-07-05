WTI Price Analysis: Bulls halt upside rally near 23.6% Fibonnaci retracement

WTI consolidates at higher levels following the previous month's upside rally.

Bulls battles around the $75.00 mark placed at 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level.

Momentum oscillator holds onto the positive zone with a bearish crossover.

West Texas Crude Oil (WTI) kicks off a new trading session lower on Monday in the Asian trading hours. After testing YTD high near $75.69, prices consolidated around $75.00

At the time of writing, WTI is trading at $74.60, down 0.10% for the day.

WTI 4-hour chart

On the 4-hour chart, WTI seems to be exhausted after making a fresh YTD high on Thursday.

If WTI sustained below the intraday low at $74.28, it could move lower toward the 38.6% Fibonacci retracement level, extends from the low of $71.68, at $74.08.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator holds above the midline with receding bullish momentum, which indicates an impending bearish movement in prices.

Next, the WTI bears could target the $73.60 horizontal support level, followed by the low of July 1 at $73.00.

Alternatively, if prices move higher, it could continue with its prevailing upside trend.

Market participants lookout for the $75.30 horizontal resistance level followed by the October 2018 high at $76.80.

A daily close above the mentioned level would open the doors for the levels last seen in 2014.

WTI additional levels

WTI Overview Today last price 74.6 Today Daily Change -0.08 Today Daily Change % -0.11 Today daily open 74.68 Trends Daily SMA20 71.97 Daily SMA50 68.01 Daily SMA100 64.82 Daily SMA200 55.37 Levels Previous Daily High 75.07 Previous Daily Low 73.92 Previous Weekly High 75.7 Previous Weekly Low 71.69 Previous Monthly High 74.17 Previous Monthly Low 66.78 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 74.63 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 74.36 Daily Pivot Point S1 74.04 Daily Pivot Point S2 73.41 Daily Pivot Point S3 72.9 Daily Pivot Point R1 75.19 Daily Pivot Point R2 75.7 Daily Pivot Point R3 76.33



