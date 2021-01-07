WTI Price Analysis: Bulls cheer upside break of $49.40/45 key resistance at 11-month top

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • WTI reverses the pullback from the highest since February 2020 flashed on Thursday.
  • Sustained trading above key horizontal resistance battles overbought RSI conditions.
  • 21-day SMA restricts immediate downside, bulls eye to refresh multi-month top.

WTI picks up the bids around $50.50, up 0.35% intraday, during Thursday’s Asian trading. The energy benchmark refreshed a multi-month high the previous day before stepping back from $50.95. However, the quote remains above a horizontal area comprising February 2020 low and the previous month’s high, which in turn keeps the energy buyers hopeful.

That said, overbought RSI conditions challenge WTI bulls and hence can delay the run-up target February high of $54.68 while highlighting $51.00 as immediate resistance.

It should be noted that the commodity’s ability to cross $54.68 enables it to challenge the mid-January 2020 low near $57.45 but any further advances won’t hesitate to question the $60.00 and the year 2020 peak of $65.45.

On the downside, a daily closing below $49.45/40 support, previous resistance, will drag the quote towards a 21-day SMA level of $48.25.

Further, WTI’s weakness past-$48.25 will be questioned by the late-November tops close to $46.30 ahead of highlighting an ascending trend line from April 21, 2020, currently around $42.45.

Overall, oil prices are up for challenging the early 2020 tops but overbought RSI and wait for the fundamental decisions, mainly from the US, can keep the momentum choppy.

WTI daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 50.49
Today Daily Change 0.11
Today Daily Change % 0.22%
Today daily open 50.38
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 48.14
Daily SMA50 44.59
Daily SMA100 42.47
Daily SMA200 38.38
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 50.96
Previous Daily Low 49.52
Previous Weekly High 49
Previous Weekly Low 47.57
Previous Monthly High 49.43
Previous Monthly Low 44.01
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 50.41
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 50.07
Daily Pivot Point S1 49.61
Daily Pivot Point S2 48.85
Daily Pivot Point S3 48.17
Daily Pivot Point R1 51.05
Daily Pivot Point R2 51.72
Daily Pivot Point R3 52.49

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

