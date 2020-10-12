WTI Price Analysis: Bears keep the reins with $40.00 in sight

WTI stays pressured after Friday’s downbeat performance, slips below $40.50.

MACD turns most bearish in a week, the key SMAs pop-up on the sellers’ radars.

Bulls will have to cross September high for confirmation.

WTI drops to $40.26 during Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the energy benchmark extends Friday’s downside break of an ascending trend line from October 02.

In addition to a clear break below the short-term key support line, now resistance, MACD conditions also favor the oil sellers. The MACD histogram portrays the widest negative difference since October 04.

As a result, the black gold sellers are watching over 200-bar SMA level of $40.10 as immediate support ahead of the $40.00 threshold. Though, the 100-bar SMA near $39.90, is likely to challenge the bears afterward.

If at all the bears refrain from respecting the 100-bar SMA support, the September 29 low around $28.50 will gain market attention.

On the upside, the $41.00 and immediate resistance line close to $41.40/45 can probe the short-term buyers of the commodity. Though, any further upside will be challenged by a horizontal area including highs marked since September 18, around $41.70/75.

WTI four-hour chart

Trend: Bearish