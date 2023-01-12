- WTI struggles to extend four-day uptrend around weekly top.
- Gravestone Doji joins overbought RSI to probe energy bulls.
- Three-week-old horizontal support zone, 200-SMA challenge bears.
- Bulls could aim for $81.10 during further upside.
WTI crude oil seesaws around $78.50 as energy bulls take a breather after a four-day winning streak. That said, the black gold’s latest weakness, or inability to rise further, could be linked to a bearish candlestick formation on the four-hour chart, as well as the overbought RSI (14).
That said, the Gravestone Doji candlestick at the weekly top teases WTI sellers to revisit the $77.00-76.90 support zone comprising multiple lows marked since December 20. However, the 200-SMA level surrounding $76.75 could challenge the commodity’s further downside.
In a case where the quote remains bearish past $76.75, multiple hurdles around $75.00 could test the oil bears before highlighting an upward-sloping support line from December 09, close to $73.35 at the latest.
Alternatively, WTI crude oil prices need to cross the immediate top of $79.35 to defy the downside bias posed by the bearish candlestick.
However, a three-week-old horizontal region surrounding $80.95-81.10 could challenge the oil buyers afterward.
It’s worth noting, however, that the WTI crude oil’s run-up beyond $81.10 will need validation from the monthly high surrounding $81.55 to aim for the previous month’s peak of $83.30.
To sum up, WTI crude oil is likely to witness a pullback but the bears have a bumpy road ahead before retaking control.
WTI: Four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|78.52
|Today Daily Change
|0.71
|Today Daily Change %
|0.91%
|Today daily open
|77.81
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|77.15
|Daily SMA50
|79.26
|Daily SMA100
|82.58
|Daily SMA200
|92.64
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|78
|Previous Daily Low
|74.52
|Previous Weekly High
|81.56
|Previous Weekly Low
|72.64
|Previous Monthly High
|83.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.27
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|76.67
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|75.85
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|75.55
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.29
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.07
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|79.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|80.26
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|82.51
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD aims to test 0.7000 as US Inflation softens
The AUD/USD pair is struggling to extend its upside journey above the critical resistance of 0.6980 in the Asian session. The Aussie asset is expected to surpass the 0.6980 hurdle amid the risk appetite theme and may recapture the psychological resistance of 0.7000 ahead.
EUR/USD marches towards 50% Fibo retracement around 1.0950
The EUR/USD pair has turned sideways after failing to extend its upside journey above the immediate resistance of 1.0860 in the early Tokyo session. The major currency pair is likely to display a rangebound profile as a bumper rally is generally followed by a lackluster performance.
Gold bulls move into a trap after Consumer Price Index rally?
Gold price rallied on Thursday following the Consumer Price Index, CPI, data that came in as expected on th2e whole. The US Dollar fell heavily and is licking its wounds into Friday's early Asian trade down at weekly lows.
Gemini and Genesis charged by SEC for violating Securities law using the Earn program
Gemini and Genesis, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission, offered unregistered securities to the public. The SEC reiterated that crypto loading programs need to comply with securities law and seek civil penalties for Gemini and Genesis.
Themes to watch out for in the coming earnings season
Today is the unofficial start of the fourth quarter earnings season. Over the next month and a half, virtually all the listed companies in the world will issue their latest earnings reports.