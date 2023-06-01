WTI Price Analysis: Bear pennant challenges Oil buyers around mid-$68.00s

- WTI clings to mild gains during the first positive day in three, fades upside momentum of late.
- Sustained break of previous key support, bearish chart formation keeps Oil bears hopeful.
- Clear break of $67.95 can trigger fresh downswing, bulls remain cautious below $74.70.
WTI crude oil consolidates the biggest weekly loss in three by printing minor upside near $68.50, making 1.10% intraday gains heading into Thursday’s European session. In doing so, the black gold snaps two-day downtrend but stays within an immediate bear pennant chart formation suggesting further declines of the energy benchmark.
It’s worth noting that the quote’s early-week break of an upward-sloping support line from May 15, now resistance near $71.75, joins the near 50.0 level of RSI (14) line to keep the sellers hopeful.
However, a clear downside break of the stated pennant’s bottom line, close to $67.95 by the press time, becomes necessary for the Oil sellers to retake control.
Following that, a slump towards the previous monthly low of around $64.30 can’t be ruled out. Though, $66.75 may act as an intermediate halt during the anticipated fall.
On the flip side, a clear break of the pennant’s top-line, near $68.80 at the latest, will defy the bearish chart formation and can propel the black gold towards a converngence of the 50-Hour Moving Average (HMA) and 50% Fibonacci retracement level of May’s upside, near $69.50.
In a case where the Oil price remains firmer past $69.50, the $70.00 round figure and the previous support line near $71.80 may act as extra checks for the bulls.
It should be observed that the energy buyers need to remain cautious unless witnessing a successful run-up beyond the previous monthly peak of around $74.70
WTI crude oil: Hourly chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|68.42
|Today Daily Change
|0.77
|Today Daily Change %
|1.14%
|Today daily open
|67.65
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.69
|Daily SMA50
|74.73
|Daily SMA100
|75.86
|Daily SMA200
|79.3
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|69.74
|Previous Daily Low
|67.12
|Previous Weekly High
|74.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|70.66
|Previous Monthly High
|76.61
|Previous Monthly Low
|64.31
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|68.12
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|68.74
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|66.6
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|65.55
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|63.98
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|69.22
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|70.79
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|71.84
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
