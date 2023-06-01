WTI Price Analysis: Bear pennant challenges Oil buyers around mid-$68.00s

Share:

WTI clings to mild gains during the first positive day in three, fades upside momentum of late.

Sustained break of previous key support, bearish chart formation keeps Oil bears hopeful.

Clear break of $67.95 can trigger fresh downswing, bulls remain cautious below $74.70.

WTI crude oil consolidates the biggest weekly loss in three by printing minor upside near $68.50, making 1.10% intraday gains heading into Thursday’s European session. In doing so, the black gold snaps two-day downtrend but stays within an immediate bear pennant chart formation suggesting further declines of the energy benchmark.

It’s worth noting that the quote’s early-week break of an upward-sloping support line from May 15, now resistance near $71.75, joins the near 50.0 level of RSI (14) line to keep the sellers hopeful.

However, a clear downside break of the stated pennant’s bottom line, close to $67.95 by the press time, becomes necessary for the Oil sellers to retake control.

Following that, a slump towards the previous monthly low of around $64.30 can’t be ruled out. Though, $66.75 may act as an intermediate halt during the anticipated fall.

On the flip side, a clear break of the pennant’s top-line, near $68.80 at the latest, will defy the bearish chart formation and can propel the black gold towards a converngence of the 50-Hour Moving Average (HMA) and 50% Fibonacci retracement level of May’s upside, near $69.50.

In a case where the Oil price remains firmer past $69.50, the $70.00 round figure and the previous support line near $71.80 may act as extra checks for the bulls.

It should be observed that the energy buyers need to remain cautious unless witnessing a successful run-up beyond the previous monthly peak of around $74.70

WTI crude oil: Hourly chart

Trend: Further downside expected