WTI Price Analysis: Bear bias intact despite 1.3% rise

- Oil gains near 50 cents in Asia on upbeat risk sentiment.
- The bias remains bearish with prices trading below a descending trendline.
The US oil prices are gaining altitude on Monday alongside risk-on action in the global equities and forex markets.
The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude, a North American oil benchmark, is currently trading at $40.66 per barrel, representing a 1.32% rise on the day.
Despite the recovery from Friday's low of $40.66, the immediate bias remains bearish. The black gold is yet to penetrate the hourly chart descending trendline connecting Nov. 11 and Nov. 12 highs. As of writing, the trendline hurdle is located near $41.12.
Acceptance above that level would open the doors for a re-test of the recent high of $43.06.
As long as the trendline hurdle is intact, the risk will remain skewed in favor of a drop to the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) located at $39.46.
Daily and hourly charts
Trend: Bearish
Technical levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|40.66
|Today Daily Change
|0.42
|Today Daily Change %
|1.32
|Today daily open
|40.17
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|39.32
|Daily SMA50
|39.46
|Daily SMA100
|40.53
|Daily SMA200
|37.23
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|41.36
|Previous Daily Low
|40.34
|Previous Weekly High
|43.28
|Previous Weekly Low
|37.43
|Previous Monthly High
|41.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|35.08
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|40.73
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|40.97
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|40.09
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|39.71
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|39.07
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|41.11
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|41.75
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|42.13
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
