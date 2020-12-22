WTI Price Analysis: 50/100-HMA confluence guards immediate upside

- WTI prints mild losses while declining below $48.00.
- Receding MACD histogram, strong upside hurdle challenge bulls.
- Two-week-old horizontal support restricts short-term declines, buyers can remain hopeful beyond August top.
WTI eases to $47.79, down 0.10% intraday, during early Tuesday. The energy benchmark posted the biggest daily losses in six weeks the previous day. Though, a horizontal line comprising multiple levels since December 09 restricted further downside.
It should, however, be noted that the corrective recovery beyond the stated support line fails to cross a confluence of 50 and 100-HMAs. The receding upside momentum also takes clues from the MACD histogram, which in turn suggests the immediate weakness of the black gold.
As a result, the $47.00 threshold can lure the oil sellers ahead of directing them to the aforementioned support near $46.25. Though, any further weakness will not hesitate to challenge the monthly low near $44.00.
However, WTI buyers are likely to remain hopeful unless witnessing a daily closing below August month’s top near $43.85.
On the contrary, a clear break above the SMA convergence near $48.15 will quickly challenge the multi-month peak, marked last Friday, near $49.45.
Overall, the energy prices are in an uptrend that eyes the $50.00 threshold.
WTI hourly chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|47.8
|Today Daily Change
|-0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08%
|Today daily open
|47.84
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|46.4
|Daily SMA50
|42.62
|Daily SMA100
|41.75
|Daily SMA200
|37
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|49.26
|Previous Daily Low
|46.27
|Previous Weekly High
|49.43
|Previous Weekly Low
|45.87
|Previous Monthly High
|46.31
|Previous Monthly Low
|33.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|47.41
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|48.12
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|46.32
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|44.8
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|43.33
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|49.31
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|50.78
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|52.29
