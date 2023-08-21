WTI Price Analysis: 10-DMA prods China-induced Oil run-up around mid-$81.00s

- WTI crude oil prints three-day uptrend but lacks bullish bias of late.
- Clear upside break of short-term resistance line, firmer RSI (14) line allows Oil buyers to retake control.
- 10-DMA checks energy bulls amid bearish MACD signals and cautious mood ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium.
- PBoC announced rate cuts, China braces for more stimulus to defend economic recovery.
WTI crude oil clings to mild gains around $81.15 during the three-day winning streak heading into Monday’s European session.
In doing so, the black gold jostles with the 10-DMA to extend the previous day’s upside break of a one-week-old descending resistance line, now immediate support around $79.90. Adding credence to the bullish bias is the firmer RSI (14) line, not overbought.
It’s worth noting that China took multiple steps, via the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) and fiscal measures, which in turn allowed the energy benchmark to remain firmer of late.
However, the cautious mood ahead of this week’s top-tier PMIs for August and the annual central bankers’ event at the Jackson Hole checks the WTI crude oil buyers. Also limiting the black gold’s immediate upside is the 10-DMA level of around $81.40 and the bearish MACD signals.
Even so, the bearish signals from the MACD indicator appear losing the momentum of late and the odds of WTI’s consolidation of previous pullback ahead of top-tier data/events can’t be ruled out.
With this, the WTI crude oil buyers may expect further upside of the energy benchmark past the 10-DMA hurdle toward the $82.00 round figure.
Though, an upward-sloping resistance line from January, close to $84.50 at the latest, appears a tough nut to crack for the Oil bears.
On the contrary, a downside break of the resistance-turned-support line of around $79.90 needs validation from the 200-DMA support of $76.00 to give control to the bears.
WTI crude oil: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|81.15
|Today Daily Change
|0.42
|Today Daily Change %
|0.52%
|Today daily open
|80.73
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|80.94
|Daily SMA50
|75.6
|Daily SMA100
|75.14
|Daily SMA200
|76.1
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|80.93
|Previous Daily Low
|79.01
|Previous Weekly High
|82.6
|Previous Weekly Low
|78.6
|Previous Monthly High
|81.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|69.77
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|80.2
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|79.74
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|79.52
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|78.3
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|77.59
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|81.44
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|82.15
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|83.36
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
