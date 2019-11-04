WTI: Positive start to the week amid trade hopes, will it sustain?

- Oil keeps Friday’s bullish momentum intact on trade hopes.
- Mixed US economic data and risk-on continues to undermine the US dollar.
- Russia’s output cut and drop in US Rigs Count also support oil prices.
WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) kicked-off the brand-new week on a positive note, hitting fresh five-day highs at 56.41. But backed-off quickly amid a lack of fresh catalysts and holiday-thinned markets, as Japanese markets are closed on a National holiday.
Despite the pullback from multi-day tops, the black gold manages to hold above the 56 handle, regained on Friday. The prices surged over $ 2 last Friday after the US and Chinese trade negotiators announced: “enormous progress” toward reaching a “phase one” agreement that lifted the overall risk sentiment and boosted the demand for the risk/ higher-yielding assets.
Further, the sentiment around the barrel of WTI was also buoyed by the broad-based US dollar weakness, triggered following the disappointing US manufacturing sector activity reports that doused the US jobs data-led USD rally. In the Asian trading so far, the US dollar continues to remain broadly weaker amid the post-FOMC and US data follow-through. A weaker US dollar makes the US-denominates oil more attractive to foreign buyers.
Adding to the bullish tone around the commodity, the Russian output cuts have surpassed the pledged cut in October, as per the OPEC+ deal, according to the Russian Energy Minister Novak. Also, a drop in the US oil rigs count data also remains oil-supportive.
Despite the positives, the oil markets remain at the mercy of the US oil supply reports and broad market sentiment amid ongoing trade and geopolitical developments.
WTI Levels to watch
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|56.12
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|56.12
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|54.43
|Daily SMA50
|55.43
|Daily SMA100
|55.96
|Daily SMA200
|57.38
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|56.38
|Previous Daily Low
|54.12
|Previous Weekly High
|56.97
|Previous Weekly Low
|53.77
|Previous Monthly High
|56.97
|Previous Monthly Low
|51.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|55.52
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|54.98
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|54.7
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|53.28
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|52.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|56.96
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|57.8
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|59.22
