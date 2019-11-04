WTI: Positive start to the week amid trade hopes, will it sustain?

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • Oil keeps Friday’s bullish momentum intact on trade hopes.
  • Mixed US economic data and risk-on continues to undermine the US dollar.
  • Russia’s output cut and drop in US Rigs Count also support oil prices.

WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) kicked-off the brand-new week on a positive note, hitting fresh five-day highs at 56.41. But backed-off quickly amid a lack of fresh catalysts and holiday-thinned markets, as Japanese markets are closed on a National holiday.

Despite the pullback from multi-day tops, the black gold manages to hold above the 56 handle, regained on Friday. The prices surged over $ 2 last Friday after the US and Chinese trade negotiators announced: “enormous progress” toward reaching a “phase one” agreement that lifted the overall risk sentiment and boosted the demand for the risk/ higher-yielding assets.

Further, the sentiment around the barrel of WTI was also buoyed by the broad-based US dollar weakness, triggered following the disappointing US manufacturing sector activity reports that doused the US jobs data-led USD rally. In the Asian trading so far, the US dollar continues to remain broadly weaker amid the post-FOMC and US data follow-through. A weaker US dollar makes the US-denominates oil more attractive to foreign buyers.

Adding to the bullish tone around the commodity, the Russian output cuts have surpassed the pledged cut in October, as per the OPEC+ deal, according to the Russian Energy Minister Novak. Also, a drop in the US oil rigs count data also remains oil-supportive.

Despite the positives, the oil markets remain at the mercy of the US oil supply reports and broad market sentiment amid ongoing trade and geopolitical developments.

WTI Levels to watch  

WTI

Overview
Today last price 56.12
Today Daily Change 0.00
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 56.12
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 54.43
Daily SMA50 55.43
Daily SMA100 55.96
Daily SMA200 57.38
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 56.38
Previous Daily Low 54.12
Previous Weekly High 56.97
Previous Weekly Low 53.77
Previous Monthly High 56.97
Previous Monthly Low 51.19
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 55.52
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 54.98
Daily Pivot Point S1 54.7
Daily Pivot Point S2 53.28
Daily Pivot Point S3 52.44
Daily Pivot Point R1 56.96
Daily Pivot Point R2 57.8
Daily Pivot Point R3 59.22

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Under pressure, 1.1184 is key resistance

EUR/USD: Under pressure, 1.1184 is key resistance

EUR/USD is reporting marginal losses at press time, marking a weak follow-through to Friday's bullish candle. A close above 1.1184 is needed to confirm an inverse head-and-shoulders breakout.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Positive beyond 61.8% Fibo, 1.2780/90 support confluence

GBP/USD: Positive beyond 61.8% Fibo, 1.2780/90 support confluence

With its sustained trading beyond 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March-September downpour, GBP/USD takes the bids to 1.2940 amid the initial Asian trading session on Monday.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Mildly bid above 100-day EMA amid Japan off

USD/JPY: Mildly bid above 100-day EMA amid Japan off

Although global risk headlines have been quite a few over the weekend, Yen fails to extend its bounce off 100-day EMA amid the initial Asian session on Monday. Japan’s market off today amid Culture day and US calendar is light.

USD/JPY News

Gold: 61.8% Fibo limits immediate upside amid bullish MACD

Gold: 61.8% Fibo limits immediate upside amid bullish MACD

With the sustained trading beyond 50% Fibonacci retracement of September-October upside, Gold is now gearing up to confront another key resistance while taking the bids to $1,514 during the initial Asian session on Monday.

Gold News

Week Ahead – RBA and BOE in focus as UK election campaigns begin

Week Ahead – RBA and BOE in focus as UK election campaigns begin

The upcoming week will focus heavily on incremental trade updates, German economic data, an RBA rate decision, Bank Of England policy meeting. While the investors are skeptical about the China and the US trade deal.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures