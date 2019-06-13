WTI pops and drops on Pompeo publically blaming Iran for attack on oil tankers

Oil prices are showing their sensitivity to the escalation of foreign affairs between the U.S. and Iran following the recent attack on oil tankers hit by torpedos in the Gulf of Oman or which the US has just called at Iran as the assailant.
The UN warned just last night of the dangers of “a major confrontation” in the Persian Gulf following the attack where two oil tankers were seriously damaged. this was in the same site where Iran allegedly sabotaged four oil ships last month. The US was quick to call this out as the most serious incident since the White House warned in early May that Iran was plotting attacks in the region.
In recent trade, speaking to the media US Secretary of state Pompeo said that Iran is working to disrupt the flow of oil through the strait of Hormuz and has publically blamed Iran for the attack on the oil tanker. Subsequently, WTI prices rallied between $52.16/91 in a round trip and to move sideways again around 52.30 at the time of writing. However, not that exploding tankers in the Persian Gulf is not a cause for concern, and of course, so too are the risks of the ramifications of any escalation in tensions between the U.S., Iran and in the international community, demand for crude oil is weak and getting weaker which have been weighing on the price of oil and is offsetting the sentiment of an imminent war between the US and Iran which would always boost the price of oil.
WTI levels
The price broke below the 200 weekly EMA at 52.50 but fell shy the 14th Jan 50.41 low which guards the 26th November lows at 49.44. This is a base for WTI at the moment as a trend line set on the 5th June. On a break to the downside, however, we have the descending wedge patter's support around 49.70/50.00. On the flip-side, a break of 53 opens 54.50 and 56 meeting the 20-D EMA.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with 100-day MA support ahead of China data
EUR/USD is sitting on the 100-day moving average (MA) support of 1.1270 with investors awaiting the release of China’s industrial production and retail sales data for May. The pair closed below 1.1283 on Thursday.
GBP/USD on a back foot as traders await fresh clues from Carney's speech
With the latest political developments at the UK likely favoring a hard Brexit, investors await fresh clues from the BOE’s Carney for fresh impulse while the GBP/USD pair trades unmotivated ahead of the UK open on Friday.
USD/JPY supported by positive S&P 500 futures despite geopolitical risks
USD/JPY stands resilient and holds the downside near 108.25 region, in the face of the suspected attacks on two oil tankers that escalate US-Iran geopolitical rift, as a postive tone around the S&P 500 futures underpins.
Gold nearing the year’s high amid US-Iran rift
Safe havens including Gold are on the bids as a recent tussle between the US and Iran over 2 oil tankers’ blast in the Gulf of Oman turns serious. Traders look to China data dump for fresh impetus.
US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Preview: Happiness and caution
American consumer sentiment has consolidated at its best levels of the post-recession era after the volatility around the partial government shutdown in December and January.