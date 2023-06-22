- Central bank rate hikes, led by BoE, stoke fears of diminished oil demand.
- WTI falls despite recent OPEC+ output cuts and surprise dip in US crude inventories.
- Traders shift focus to China’s upcoming factory activity data amidst concerns over an economic slowdown.
Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, plummeted more than 3% after more central banks led by the Bank of England (BoE) raised interest rates, which weigh on growth, suggesting less demand for oil. At the time of writing, WTI is trading at $69.28 per barrel after hitting a daily high of $72.61.
Crude oil tumbles over 3% as central banks tighten, and China’s economy weakens
Investors sentiment remains fragile, though shifted slightly positive, as US equities trade mixed. WTI erased Wednesday’s gains. Increased concerns over an economic slowdown in China weigh on Oil prices, despite the crude output cuts foreseen by OPEC+, as seen in the latest rate cuts implemented by the People’s Bank of China (PboC).
Aside from this, the BoE raised rates by 50 bps, dampening the economic outlook in the UK., as higher rates could slow economic growth.
In the meantime, the US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell concluded its first-half testimony before the US Congress, maintaining its neutral stance, reiterating that two interest rate increases are still on the table.
Nevertheless, traders seem to ignore the latest Fed dot plots revealed last week, as shown by the CME FedWatch Tool, as they only expect one additional increase in July of 25 bps as odds lie at 76.9%.
A US Energy Information Administration (EIA) report revealed that crude inventories fell by 3.8 million barrels last week to 463.3 million, below analysts’ expectations for a 300,000-barrel rise.
Meanwhile, WTI traders’ focus shifted towards releasing China’s factory activity next week, which could shed some light on the strength of China’s economy.
WTI Technical Levels
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|69.35
|Today Daily Change
|-3.00
|Today Daily Change %
|-4.15
|Today daily open
|72.35
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|70.87
|Daily SMA50
|73.07
|Daily SMA100
|74.49
|Daily SMA200
|77.96
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|72.7
|Previous Daily Low
|70.81
|Previous Weekly High
|72.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|66.95
|Previous Monthly High
|76.61
|Previous Monthly Low
|64.31
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.98
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.53
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.21
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|70.06
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|69.31
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.1
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|73.85
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.99
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0950 as USD rebounds
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined to a fresh daily low in the 1.0950 area in the American session on Thursday. Hawkish comments from FOMC Chairman Powell in the second day of his congressional testimony seem to be supporting the USD.
GBP/USD falls below 1.2750 despite hawkish BoE surprise
GBP/USD extended its daily slide and dropped below 1.2750 despite the Bank of England's unexpected 50 basis points (bps) rate hike. The cautious market mood and FOMC Chairman Powell's comments on policy allow the US Dollar to hold its ground, not allowing the pair to gain traction.
Gold: XAU/USD approaches $1,900 on persistent USD strength Premium
The US Dollar continued to appreciate on Thursday, pushing XAU/USD to its lowest since mid-March. The pair currently trades just above the $1,912.78 low, down for a fourth consecutive day.
Three reasons why Bitcoin’s 2023’s rally is just starting
Bitcoin price has rallied 85% year-to-date, keeping 2023’s bullish momentum alive. Due to the strong uptrend seen over the last few weeks, the Fear and Greed Index has shifted to “greed.”
Innovative Eyewear stock surges on Reebok smart eyewear deal
Innovative Eyewear makes “smart” glass frames called Lucyd Lyte that keep wearers connected to their mobile devices, make calls, listen to music with four speakers and use a virtual assistant.