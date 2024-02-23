- WTI Oil hits a ceiling above $78 and is unable to break higher.
- Oil traders are sending crude lower under some profit-taking and comments on OPEC+ production cuts.
- The US Dollar Index is giving up on 104.00 as risk-on sentiment weighs on the Greenback.
Oil prices are sliding nearly 2% on Friday with the United States hitting fresh highs in Oil production, added with Iraq announced the reopening of a refinery that was closed for a decade and amid expectations that OPEC+ countries won’t opt for big production cuts. President Of Rapidan Energy and former White House official Bob McNally said that OPEC+ said on Bloomberg that the group of Oil-producing countries will likely need to extend its voluntary production cuts beyond the first quarter of the year, but that any further big cuts in supply aren’t expected.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is retreating for the week, consolidating its losses. The Greenback is losing ground as equities are having a field day, with several indexes trading at fresh all-time highs. Traders look to next week, when nearly every day features a big market-moving data point which has the potential to move the needle for the DXY US Dollar Index.
Crude Oil (WTI) trades at $76.78 per barrel, and Brent Oil trades at $81.22 per barrel at the time of writing.
Oil news and market movers: US back as top exporter
- Recent Bloomberg data reveals the US is back to its records in oil exports. For February a near 4.81 million barrels per day have been exported.
- Both the EU and US are going to release details this Friday on their sanctions packages towards Russia. Different from previous packages is that this time the EU also targets Chinese and Indian companies that have ties with Russia and deliver components for weaponry.
- Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani has announced the reopening of a refinery in Baiji.
- OPEC+ will lengthen, though not broaden, its voluntary production cuts, President of Rapidan EnergyBob McNally said on a Bloomberg interview.
- Oil traders are not pricing in any further geopolitical risk from the Middle East.
- The London Energy Forum 2024 Summit will take place on Monday and Tuesday next week, an event that usually brings market-moving headlines from big industry leaders. That will be followed by the International Energy Week from Tuesday to Friday.
- The Energy Information Administration (EIA) saw another build in US Crude stockpile changes from already a previous build of 12.018 million barrels with an additional 3.514 million barrels for this week.
- The weekly Baker Hughes Oil Rig Count is to be released at 18:00 GMT. The previous number stood at 497.
Oil Technical Analysis: US supply hits markest
Oil prices have been trying to push higher to $80, with traders bracing for the US and EU sanction package due to be released on Friday. Sanctions are not only against Russia but also against some Chinese and Indian parties who are allegedly aiding Russia. Despite the technical breakout, Oil has not been able to run away higher, so a return to $90 or even $85 looks bleak for now.
Still acting as the line in the sand is $80, with $79.66 as the first level to have a look at on the upside. Should the Relative Strength Index (RSI) not head into overbought territory too quickly, look for $84.58 and $89.64 as next targets to the upside. The ultimate target in this area would be $92.69, with the tops from November 2022 coming into play.
On the downside, support from the 55-day SMA at $74.20 should work before the green ascending trend line near $72.93 gets tested. If that trend line snaps, look for the purple line near $67.11 to catch any falling knives. Seeing the triple bottom from June andJuly 2023, that level should be strong enough to support.
US WTI Crude Oil: Daily Chart
WTI Oil FAQs
What is WTI Oil?
WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.
What factors drive the price of WTI Oil?
Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.
How does inventory data impact the price of WTI Oil
The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.
How does OPEC influence the price of WTI Oil?
OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 13 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes above1.0800, looks to post weekly gains
EUR/USD continues to trade in a tight channel above 1.0800 in the second half of the day on Friday, as the improving risk mood makes if difficult for the USD to gather strength. The pair remains on track to snap a five-week losing streak.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.2650
GBP/USD trades in positive territory above 1.2650 in the American session on Friday. The bullish opening in Wall Street doesn't allow the USD to gather strength and helps the pair stay on track to close higher for the fifth consecutive day.
Gold holds steady above $2,020 as US yields edge lower
Gold regained its traction and stabilized above $2,020 after falling below this level during the European trading hours. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1% on the day below 4.3%, allowing XAU/USD to keep its footing heading into the weekend.
Ethereum price risks decline as increasing exchange supply raises chances of profit taking
Ethereum price crossed $3,000 several times this week but the altcoin failed to sustain above this key level, raising concerns regarding its price trend. ETH price faces the risk of decline as the supply of the altcoin on exchanges is on the rise.
Up go stocks, down go bonds
We knew that yesterday was going to be a good day – at least for the stock markets, given that Nvidia defied the expectations that it would - maybe – fail to deliver $20bn sales in the latest quarter.