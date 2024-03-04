- WTI Oil pops back abve $79 after brief retreat.
- Oil traders are positioning for more upside, with futures net long at highest since October.
- The US Dollar Index is retreating back below 104 with markets looking ahead of US Jobs Reports on Friday.
Oil prices is forgetting its earlier retreat and heads back in the green for this Monday after headlines came out over the weekend confirming that OPEC will persist its production curbs for at least Q2, in line with expectations. Traders are seeing further bullish signs with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) noting speculative net long positions rising to the highest since October 2023. The OPEC cuts were voluntary, with recent data pointing to a dramatic rise in February versus January. More countries will be reporting in the coming days.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is mildly in the green on Monday with the Euro being on the forefront ahead of the European Central Bank Meeting this week. For the US Dollar, all eyes will be on US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell who will undergo his semi-annual statement before Capitol Hill (and the grilling by Senator Elizabeth Warren). That comes ahead of the US Jobs Report, which is facing high expectations after the upbeat surprise in February.
Crude Oil (WTI) trades at $79.73 per barrel, and Brent Oil trades at $83.63 per barrel at the time of writing.
Oil news and market movers: Russia production curb reshuffle seen as cherry
- OPEC+ agrees to extend its current supply curbs in order to meet the oversupply from the US that is hitting the markets.
- Canada’s newest and biggest Oil pipeline is set to come online in the coming weeks, according to MEG Energy Corp.
- According to a Bloomberg Survey, despite the production cuts, other OPEC members are pumping above average: Libya saw its production in February rise by 120 million barrels, which is 11.2% of monthly increase as it resumed production from its Sahara Oil field. Nigeria rose by 2% in February.
- Iraq and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are currently pumping up near 400 million barrels per day above target.
- Russia will tweak its current production curbs from a mix of crude oil and refined products to more actual crude production cuts in the coming quarter.
Oil Technical Analysis: Russian to step up the cuts
Oil prices are cheerful after comments over the weekend from a few OPEC delegates and people close to the decision that was taking place. Although the cuts are welcomed in order to keep current price levels maintained, a small issue is arising with the countries that are not upholding any supply curbs, and are even jacking up their production even more. Add the already elevated supply out of the US, and it could be that OPEC will either have to ask internally to all countries to stick to their agreed quota’s or to have deeper supply cuts after Q2.
Oil bulls are clearly seeing more upside potential with, as mentioned in the article above, net speculative bullish bets soaring to the highest level since October of 2023. These speculators could well be sitting on their hands until Oil prices finally reach $85 again. with $86.90 quickly following suit before targeting $89.64 and $90.00 as top levels.
On the downside, the 200-day Simple Moving average (SMA) near $77.76 is the first point of contact to provide some support. Quite close behind are the 100-day and the 55-day SMAs near $76.19 and $74.96, respectively. Add the pivotal level near $75.27, and it looks like the downside is very limited and well-equipped to resist the selling pressure..
US WTI Crude Oil: Daily Chart
WTI Oil FAQs
What is WTI Oil?
WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.
What factors drive the price of WTI Oil?
Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.
How does inventory data impact the price of WTI Oil
The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.
How does OPEC influence the price of WTI Oil?
OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 13 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD met decent support near 0.6500
AUD/USD started the week on the defensive, putting once again the 0.6500 contention zone to the test in spite of further weakness in the Greenback and the dominating risk-on mood.
EUR/USD extended the rebound and looks at 1.0900
Further losses in the US Dollar lent further legs to EUR/USD and encouraged it to advance to the 1.0870 zone ahead of the publication of key data releases, the ECB meeting and testimonies by Chair Powell.
Gold skyrockets, trades near record highs
The precious metal extends further its upside bias and climbs to levels last seen in early December around the $2,100 per troy ounce in a context of extra weakness in the US Dollar and a small uptick in US yields across the curve.
Coinbase exchange down again as Bitcoin price nears all-time high
Coinbase Exchange, the largest trading platform in the US is making headlines again for the wrong reasons, as users complain of zero balances on their accounts and lag in transactions.
Oil bears: Losers?
On Friday, oil bears lost several important allies when their opponents tested the barrier of $80. Are they completely lost? Let’s start today’s analysis with the medium-term picture of crude oil.