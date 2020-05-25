WTI: Off daily highs, still above $33.00, as US-China tension looms

- WTI retreats from the daily high of $33.84.
- US dollar regains traction amid fresh woes concerning Hong Kong issue.
- Optimism surrounding the economic restart puts the floor under the oil prices.
WTI drops to $33.45, down 0.6%, while heading into the European session on Monday. The black gold recently benefited from the news suggesting ease of the coronavirus-led restrictions in Japan and New Zealand. In doing so, the energy benchmark recovered from the intraday low of $32.86 to the daily high near $33.84.
However, the US-China tussle, recently over the Hong Kong bill, keeps the US dollar on the front foot against the majority of its rivals, which in turn weigh over the commodities.
Also exerting downside pressure on the oil prices could be the fall in open interest and volume during Friday, as per the data from the CME Group, ahead of the US and the UK holidays on Monday.
Not only New Zealand and Japan, easing the virus-led restrictions in Indian and China’s return to pre-pandemic oil demand also favors the energies.
Amid all these catalysts, the market’s risk-tone sentiment remains mildly positive. The US stocks futures mark near 0.50% gains whereas Asian equities print mixed results by the press time.
Looking forward, a lack of major data/events can keep the energy benchmark mostly dependent on the qualitative catalysts. Herein, US President Donald Trump’s reaction to China’s move towards curbing Hong Kong’s autonomy will be the key to follow.
Technical analysis
An ascending trend line from May 04 around $30.75 becomes near-term key support ahead of $30.00. On the contrary, bulls will target to fill the early-March gap above $36.60/65 if manage to keep the reins beyond the monthly high of $34.74.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|33.57
|Today Daily Change
|-0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.30%
|Today daily open
|33.67
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|25.67
|Daily SMA50
|25.3
|Daily SMA100
|38.77
|Daily SMA200
|47.74
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|34.12
|Previous Daily Low
|30.88
|Previous Weekly High
|34.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|29.62
|Previous Monthly High
|32.21
|Previous Monthly Low
|8.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|32.11
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|32.88
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|31.66
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|29.64
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|28.41
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|34.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|36.13
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|38.15
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
