WTI: Mixed political/trade headlines hold prices below 200-DMA

- Trade positive news/headlines confront Iran’s latest shift to a more conciliatory tone.
- API data, qualitative catalysts will provide fresh impulse.
Considering mixed sentiment surrounding the latest shift in Iran’s tone and the US-China trade positive news, WTI seesaws near $56.00 during early Tuesday.
While news of the next week’s trade meeting between the US and Chinese diplomats provide positive signals for the energy benchmark, a shift in the tone of Iran’s key lawmakers indicate brighter chances of an end to the recent geopolitical tensions and drags the black gold below 200-day moving average (200-DMA).
Recently, the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced action against Chinese company purchasing oil from Iran despite the US sanctions.
Also weighing on the price could be the US Dollar (USD) strength on the Congress’ ability to reach a budget deal and a latest pullback in the speculations of Fed’s steeper rate hike.
Moving on, investors may emphasize weekly details of the American Petroleum Institute’s (API) US Crude Oil Stocks. During the week ended on July 12, the inventories decline by -1.401 million barrels.
Technical Analysis
200-DMA around $57.00 remains as a short-term tough nut to crack for the oil buyers, a break of which can challenge late-June low close to $57.80 ahead of targeting $60.00 during further upside. Alternatively, current month low around $54.70 limits near-term declines.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD ends Monday just above 1.1200
The EUR/USD pair finishes the first day of the week with a downward tone, as the greenback managed to extend its gains against most major rivals. Risk-related sentiment favors the greenback, while upcoming ECB’s monetary policy decision weighs on the common currency.
GBP/USD: Sellers target 1.2440 as 4H 100MA limits immediate upside
Following its sustained downpour below the key short-term moving average and a downward sloping trend-line, the GBP/USD declines to 1.2480 during the early Asian session on Tuesday.
USD/JPY: Bid in Asia, Trump caused only a marginal repricing of Fed rate cut odds
USD/JPY is looking to break above 108.00 in the Asian session, having registered gains in the previous two trading days. American Dollar is bid on lower odds of aggressive Fed easing.
Gold holds tight above $1,400 as market weighs up 25 and 50 basis point cut scenarios
Gold prices have entered the final hour of Wall Street's trade on Monday, around flat for the session at $1,427, having stuck to a tight $1,422 and $1,430 range for the day.
Altcoins are set up to hunt for Bitcoin
Among the main Altcoins, only Ethereum is yet to be crossed upwards. XRP moves in another ecosystem and will not pull the market. Libra may be positive, not a danger to the market.